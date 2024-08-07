Lloyoll Makes Prefabs Primed for The Wilderness

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Since founding Lloyoll in 2003, Jonathan Loy has led the company in its evolution from traditional timber framing construction to modular design and build purveyor. It’s a natural progression that mirrors Loy’s own; After studying business, he spent his subsequent knock-around years as a mentee in woodworking, log building, timber framing, and even large scale commercial projects, before launching Lloyoll. Today, the company creates customizable loft-style prefabs inspired by (and designed to withstand) the typically rugged outdoor environments their clients opt for. They currently offer four core models—the BackCountry, Bungalow, High Cuboid, and Lodge—that are distinguished by floor plan, layout, and ceiling height. From there, customers can choose from three rustic material palettes: Sitka, Skáli, and Salti. The team offers custom options, too.

Read on to learn why Loy says the company’s latest project is their most exciting one yet.

Skáli North is a remote retreat situated along the coast of Prince Edward Island. The 1,192-square-foot, four-bedroom vacation home belongs to a journalist and his family.

Can you share a little about the most exciting project you've realized to date? In 21 years of business, collaborating with architects from the East Coast to the West, the project closest to me is Skáli North. Pulling this name from ancient Norse was no accident. The project began when I was approached by a journalist whose work I had always admired. Together we created this remote coastal retreat. Armoring the home in timeless weathering steel was an easy call as it faces the fury of the Atlantic, perched along the northeast coast of Prince Edward Island with no protection between the cliffs and Iceland. Cladding the interior with rich vertical grain Douglas Fir paneling offers a sense of inviting warmth after returning from a day of exploring along the cliffs or waiting out a seasonal storm.

We have been careful to craft homes that are easy to expand seamlessly with no renovation to the principal home necessary. Since the first High Cuboid delivery, we have shipped a Guest House with a game room, coffee station, and independent services that give extended family privacy but still brings all of the family members together for meals in the central lodge. We developed the landscaping with the same intent, offering pathways to the site's attractions that are private while also creating space to gather. The Garden Studio is mostly for toys but is often used as a break-out work space or shop, depending on need.

Skáli North consists of four modules spread out across four deliveries: the High Cuboid, MudPod Vestibule, Grand Shed/Studio, and the Guest Wing, which is connected by an open-air hallway.

What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest? Our customers are initially attracted to the lifestyle represented by our brand, which is manifested in our architecture, quality, and details.

Embracing the far reaches and remote destinations our adventuring clientele envision, we designed and built our own delivery system from concept. For example, our modular specific trailer expands, shrinks, lifts, steers and even disassembles to interact (with the least impact) with the natural environment. We offer the highest ceilings in a single, transportable module in the industry.

I find our more experienced customers are also really attracted to the simplicity and openness of our process, from transparent costing to the curated design experience. If you have ever designed and built your own home as a customer, you begin to understand the amount of energy and time that can be dedicated to design theories that don’t necessarily move the needle on the project for the client in a meaningful way. There is a balance somewhere between pure creation and trusting a brand's process to fill in the blanks. And long after the designers and photographers have left—does it all work for you in your day-to-day life? Does it last? Behind the scenes we focus on the systems as we are the warranty provider and want the best experience for everyone.

Lloyoll offers three aesthetic styles—Salti, Stika, and Skáli—that differ in their material approaches to rustic luxury. Skáli, pictured above, leverages weathering steel cladding for a bold, durable design.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? Our base model is the BackCountry, which how we started with the Prefab Project (originally dubbed as the BackCountry Project.) The prototype is still available for short-term rent on the Medway River. Pricing for the BackCountry base model starts at $214,414. The BackCountry is a real celebration of space efficiency. The code-compliant home offers a fully equipped kitchen, well-appointed bathroom, and a queen-sized bedroom in a 288-square-foot main level (the model also includes a 140-square-foot loft.) Features like the appliances, cabinets, and bed frames are included while handmade barstools, bench seats, and box drums are optional.

Our Bungalow, High Cuboid, and Lodge offer more space—focusing on social areas and a large primary bedroom. The combination reduces the square foot unit costs quite drastically. The Bungalow is 588 square feet and starts at $230,484.

With its cliffside perch, the home is clad in copper-hued weathering steel to help protect it against the storm gales.

Where are the prefabs currently available? We work all across Canada and the Continental U.S., adapting as required when entering a new jurisdiction and leaning on local design experts when it is necessary. Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?



Yes! We can prove code compliance in any state that has a state-wide program (48 of them do) and typically even in states that don’t. In the US, we have proven compliance in North Carolina and Colorado with Connecticut and West Virginia on the roster. In Canada, we've proven compliance in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia.

"The remote quality of this stretch of coast offers a real sense of calm," says Loy. "The crackling wood fire reminds you how independent this off-grid dwelling is, which is one of the main draws for the home’s occupants."

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world? Absolutely. As you can imagine we don’t think in terms of massive centers with hundreds of employees, but rather boutique shops that are both process-oriented and nimble. Lloyoll has its own niche in the market and trying to become everything to everybody doesn't suit our philosophy. One of the reasons we have developed our line of homes so efficiently is that it allows us to focus on the details we believe in. We can offer wider home layouts for more regional deliveries, which also loans itself to more shops, strategically located. We are working to perfect our craft and our processes and will scale at a pace that allows us to preserve them.

In addition to the modules, Skáli North includes a range of custom work crafted by Lloyoll, including a hidden TV, built-in bunk beds, and a motorized standing work desk.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Six to nine months.

The High Cuboid module, one of the core components of the Skáli North project, is 768 square feet with 11-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows.

What aspects of an install do you manage? Delivery and install are always handled by our team. We hand over your keys in person, no matter where we deliver to. We are always involved in permitting, especially in the technical aspect with the plan review teams. In some cases the homeowner is simply copied on the emails and kept up to date while other homeowners want to take on a larger role.

We provide accurate schematics for the local trades teams. Once our home arrive on site they are "plug and play," which means connecting them is done within days. At the least we meet with the trades people while on site for delivery. We also offer and typically provide site planning documents—from foundation drawings to site layouts. This role is an optional service we offer.

The family visits and hosts guests throughout each of Prince Edward Island’s four distinct seasons.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? It's very easy to select different textures and color palettes within the home. We have chosen appliance and fixture providers based on their quality, aesthetic, and warranty service areas so most clients stick with the brands we offer. We have a distinct stylistic theme that is focused on how gracefully our wood species, steel claddings, textures, colors, and finishes age. We stick to the elements. We always look for the opportunity to customize within the bounds of our systems and the products we believe in.