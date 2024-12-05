One of Lloyd Wright’s Final Homes Hits the Market in Malibu for $5.5M
Location: 6353 Busch Drive, Malibu, California
Price: $5,450,000
Architect: Lloyd Wright
Year Built: 1980
Footprint: 6,830 square feet (five bedrooms, seven full baths)
Lot Size: 1.61 acres
From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Lloyd Wright as one of his final residential projects, this estate pays homage to his hallmark architectural lines and use of light and scale. Sited on 1.6 acres in Malibu Park, this property offers unparalleled access to one of Malibu’s most coveted coastlines. The main residence has four en suite bedrooms, including the primary suite, which has its own library. Constructed for a famous composer and artist, the estate features additional wings with private entries, making it the perfect compound or creative workspace. Additional amenity spaces include a custom movie theater, an art studio, a lofted office, a library, and an enclosed laundry/hobby room."
6353 Busch Drive in Malibu, California, is currently listed for $5,450,000 by Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.
