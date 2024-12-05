One of Lloyd Wright’s Final Homes Hits the Market in Malibu for $5.5M

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Lloyd Wright as one of his final residential projects, this estate pays homage to his hallmark architectural lines and use of light and scale. Sited on 1.6 acres in Malibu Park, this property offers unparalleled access to one of Malibu’s most coveted coastlines. The main residence has four en suite bedrooms, including the primary suite, which has its own library. Constructed for a famous composer and artist, the estate features additional wings with private entries, making it the perfect compound or creative workspace. Additional amenity spaces include a custom movie theater, an art studio, a lofted office, a library, and an enclosed laundry/hobby room."