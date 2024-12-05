Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
One of Lloyd Wright’s Final Homes Hits the Market in Malibu for $5.5M

Famed film composer David Newman is selling the 6,830-square-foot residence, which is set on 1.6 acres and includes a movie theater and a creative studio.
Text by
Location: 6353 Busch Drive, Malibu, California

Price: $5,450,000

Architect: Lloyd Wright

Year Built: 1980

Footprint: 6,830 square feet (five bedrooms, seven full baths)

Lot Size: 1.61 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned architect Lloyd Wright as one of his final residential projects, this estate pays homage to his hallmark architectural lines and use of light and scale. Sited on 1.6 acres in Malibu Park, this property offers unparalleled access to one of Malibu’s most coveted coastlines. The main residence has four en suite bedrooms, including the primary suite, which has its own library. Constructed for a famous composer and artist, the estate features additional wings with private entries, making it the perfect compound or creative workspace. Additional amenity spaces include a custom movie theater, an art studio, a lofted office, a library, and an enclosed laundry/hobby room."

The two-story residence sits on a private, lush lot in Malibu Park.

Large windows fill the double-height living room with natural light.

An original brick fireplace anchors the dining area set between the living room and kitchen.

The spacious primary bedroom includes an en suite bath, walk-in closets, a corner desk area, and a private patio connected to the backyard.

The east wing of the home features a separate entrance that leads to a downstairs apartment, complete with its own living area, bathroom, and large studio space.

6353 Busch Drive in Malibu, California, is currently listed for $5,450,000 by Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

