What Live/Work Spaces Have Looked Like Through the Ages

Origin Story, a series that chronicles the lesser-known histories of designs that have shaped how we live. We're all familiar with contemporary "live/work" spaces, particularly since the pandemic incited a lasting shift from offices toward remote jobs. But people have been merging home and labor for centuries. Here, we scan a few noteworthy dual-purpose housing typologies from the past—some of which are still in use. Medieval Burgage Plots

Early urban entrepreneurs in Europe quite literally lived above the shop. In medieval market towns like Chester, England, (pictured in top photo) or Bruges, Belgium, a "burgage plot" was a long, narrow strip of land fronting the main street, granted to "burgesses" (town citizens) for rent. The street-facing ground floor housed a workshop or store making and selling anything from shoes to tools, with the family quarters situated on a level above or at the back of the structure. Once a single street reached a critical mass of burgage plots and buildings, it functioned as a shopping district. Though few examples of the burgage plot remain, its DNA survives in European city plans, where slender lots still trace the rhythm of commerce and domesticity side by side.

Many remaining Edo-era town houses, called machiya, in Kyoto, Japan, have been restored as cafes, shops, or private residences.

Japanese Machiyas In Japan’s Edo period (1603–1867), the machiya ("town house") concealed a surprisingly deep interior that allowed the rising merchant class to live and work in the same space, particularly in the then-imperial capital of Kyoto. With a shop in front, living spaces in back, and a storage loft above, the wooden structures were built with a tori-niwa pathway connecting the entrance to an internal courtyard, and sliding screens and tatami floors that allowed rooms flexible configurations. Many machiya featured ornate lattice facades, called koshi, that indicated the shop’s purpose—a precursor to Japan’s early 20th-century "signboard architecture." The housing type declined due to the country’s post-WWII modernization efforts, but in recent years many remaining machiya have been restored as cafes, galleries, or vacation rentals.

Amsterdam’s canal houses emerged in the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age as a tax work-around.

Dutch Canal Houses During the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age, houses were taxed based on street frontage. As a money-saving work-around, the canal house was born: narrow enough to keep the facade low, but deep (and tall) enough to house (mainly) middle-class merchant families and their businesses. The attic or basement level stored goods, with the living spaces in between. Also on the attic level, a hook projecting from the gables was used to move furniture and other items up from the street and through upper-level windows. In some canal houses, the nicest rooms were for entertaining, and many had "back houses," or small secondary living structures, and little gardens. By the 19th century, industrialization and urban population shifts contributed to the separation of work and home spaces, and many canal houses were converted into apartments or single-family homes.

The back and upper floors of traditional Vietnamese tube houses (such as the above in Hanoi) often held the living quarters for multiple generations of a family.

Vietnamese Tube Houses In dense trading cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, nhà ống ("tube houses"), first built around the end of the 19th century, were typically just several feet wide but could extend hundreds of feet deep. The front rooms held businesses, with silk shops clustered on one street and silversmiths on another, while the back and upper floors—at least two, with more recent iterations having as many as 12—provided living quarters, often for multiple generations of a family. The design, terraced structures with decorative columns and covered walkways along the street-facing side, with light wells and courtyards to ventilate the interiors, is part of the broader shophouse category that spread through Southeast Asia under colonial rule and can still be seen in Singapore’s Peranakan rows, Malaysia’s Melaka and George Town, and Hong Kong’s tong lau tenement buildings—decorative (and often colorful) facades that hide deep, flexible interiors.

Pioneering modernist architect Le Corbusier worked and lived in an apartment-atelier on the top two floors of a Paris building he designed with his cousin.

French Ateliers and SoHo Artist Lofts In late-19th-century Paris, the artist’s atelier (a term used since the Middle Ages but especially associated with this period) embodied a new romantic ideal of work and life intertwined. Architects like Le Corbusier built their own double-height studios with north-facing windows for even light; Picasso and Modigliani painted from repurposed stables and garrets, with easy flow between work and living quarters. Fast-forward to 1950s Manhattan, where abandoned SoHo factories offered cheap space that echoed those Parisian precedents. Donald Judd, Louise Nevelson, and other artists moved into deserted industrial buildings before zoning laws caught up to codify the "loft" as a legitimate housing type that defined much of the 20th-century urban landscape across the USA and Europe.

So called "content houses," or "collab houses"—like the Hype House in Los Angeles (pictured)—evolved with the rise of influencer culture as a new iteration of the live/work space.

Content Houses In the 21st century, a new iteration of the live/work space has emerged around a contemporary form of labor: media production. The "content house" phenomenon evolved alongside the rise of the YouTubers and TikTokers. Influencers live together in mansions with monikers to broadcast their lives on the internet (or, in the case of greater L.A.’s Hype House, or the Wave House near London, in dedicated reality series). The spaces are dorms, studios, and corporate sets, housing a rotating cast of online creators (many of whom are still in their teens or even preteens) who post their routines and viral dances. It’s a social media–ready version of televised social experiments like Big Brother or The Real World: Every room is both a private space and production site, and every kitchen conversation is a potential viral moment. Content houses collapse the live/work concept into one continuous scroll. —