Lighting the Way
Light is one of the most powerful tools for defining our spaces. All too often, however, it remains static, tethered to outlets and constrained by cords. Rechargeable, cordless lamps offer a new way forward, allowing light to come with us wherever it’s needed. The new Rechargeables collection by Visual Comfort & Co. combines flexibility with striking forms and an inspiring material palette.
The collection challenges the utilitarian aesthetic of portable lighting, inviting some of the world’s top designers to explore the potential of cordless lamps. The most recent additions by American designer Kelly Wearstler—Melange and Una—are a celebration of craftsmanship and an ode to the beauty of natural stone.
The Melange rechargeable accent lamp features a hand-carved alabaster stone shade cradled in a burnished metal base, reimagining the essential form of the archetypal lamp as an elegant geometric assemblage. Like Melange, the Una rechargeable accent table lamp is crafted from natural alabaster, with two carved elements—a solid pillar base and a translucent cylindrical shade—that are stacked to create a modern monument.
The hand-carved alabaster stone used in both Melange and Una features exquisite natural variations that make each lamp unique. As the LED light shines through the stone shade, it imbues interior settings with a warm, atmospheric glow. A three-way touch dimmer provides full control over brightness, offering even more opportunity to adapt a room’s light as needed to create the perfect ambience.
Both energy-efficient LED lamps are battery-powered and can be easily charged with any USB-C cord, offering illumination for up to 12 hours. Without a cord tethering them in place, the lamps become dynamic objets d’art that can be freely moved around a space, granting the ultimate freedom to style as you wish.
Learn more at visualcomfort.com.
Top photo courtesy Visual Comfort & Co.
Published
TopicsDwell Magazine