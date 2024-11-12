Lighting the Way

Light is one of the most powerful tools for defining our spaces. All too often, however, it remains static, tethered to outlets and constrained by cords. Rechargeable, cordless lamps offer a new way forward, allowing light to come with us wherever it’s needed. The new Rechargeables collection by Visual Comfort & Co. combines flexibility with striking forms and an inspiring material palette.

The collection challenges the utilitarian aesthetic of portable lighting, inviting some of the world’s top designers to explore the potential of cordless lamps. The most recent additions by American designer Kelly Wearstler—Melange and Una—are a celebration of craftsmanship and an ode to the beauty of natural stone.