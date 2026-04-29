Dual Gables Expand the Footprint of This Netherlands Home in Unexpected Ways
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Project Details:
Location: Nigtevecht, Netherlands
Architect: Woonpioniers / @woonpioniers
Footprint: 1,013 square feet
Builder: Eltink BV
Structural Engineer: BT Adviesbureau
Energy Plan: Buro Bartosz
Photographer: Henny van Belkom
From the Architect: "In the heart of the old village center of Nigtevecht, nestled in one a characteristic street near the water, stands Lichthuis. Inspired by the challenging shape of the plot, two volumes slide together like puzzle pieces to make the most of the narrow, tapering space. From the street, it appears to be just another small house in the row, albeit a wooden one.
"But once you step across the threshold, floors appear to float as light pours in from all directions. Panoramic windows frame the greenery like a living painting. The split-level floors strengthen the connection to the outdoors, drawing the rolling landscape inside. Exactly where the two building sections meet, a diamond-shaped skylight opens up the roof to an abundance of natural daylight. The boundary between inside and outside blurs completely. Thanks to the overhead lighting, the varying levels, and the low, continuous windows, the house feels much more spacious than its square footage suggests. The exposed wooden construction does the rest.
"Throughout the day, the sunlight enters the house in ever-changing ways. This enhances the interplay of fluid spaces and intimate nooks where you can retreat for a moment. The deep window niche between the kitchen and the living room invites you to curl up and relax. The living room sits just a touch higher, creating a cozy, sheltered atmosphere without losing its connection to the rest of the house. Even the bathroom seems to float; you enter via an exciting little bridge, only to find yourself in a snug cocoon with ‘peek-holes’ looking out.
"Thanks to the vapor-permeable timber frame construction and natural wood-wool insulation, the house literally and figuratively breathes. A heat pump and underfloor heating ensure constant comfort. This is a place where you’ll want to walk barefoot, heading toward that one corner where the sun hits just right. It is a house that embraces you, with a lightness felt in every room.
"Behind all the architectural details lies plenty of practical convenience. The three children's bedrooms utilize the full height of the house, each featuring its own loft bed in the ridge, while the master bedroom enjoys the luxury of an ensuite bathroom. At the front of the house, there is a workspace/studio, accessible via both the main entrance and its own private side entrance. For daily family life, there is the ideal, ‘pleasantly messy’ utility room with its own back entrance—the perfect spot to drop your gear after sports or grab your boots when it rains. Storage is also plentiful: a large, semi-sunken shed is located beneath the living room. In short: it is a spacious home truly designed for living."
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