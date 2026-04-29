Dual Gables Expand the Footprint of This Netherlands Home in Unexpected Ways

From the Architect: "In the heart of the old village center of Nigtevecht, nestled in one a characteristic street near the water, stands Lichthuis. Inspired by the challenging shape of the plot, two volumes slide together like puzzle pieces to make the most of the narrow, tapering space. From the street, it appears to be just another small house in the row, albeit a wooden one.

"But once you step across the threshold, floors appear to float as light pours in from all directions. Panoramic windows frame the greenery like a living painting. The split-level floors strengthen the connection to the outdoors, drawing the rolling landscape inside. Exactly where the two building sections meet, a diamond-shaped skylight opens up the roof to an abundance of natural daylight. The boundary between inside and outside blurs completely. Thanks to the overhead lighting, the varying levels, and the low, continuous windows, the house feels much more spacious than its square footage suggests. The exposed wooden construction does the rest.

"Throughout the day, the sunlight enters the house in ever-changing ways. This enhances the interplay of fluid spaces and intimate nooks where you can retreat for a moment. The deep window niche between the kitchen and the living room invites you to curl up and relax. The living room sits just a touch higher, creating a cozy, sheltered atmosphere without losing its connection to the rest of the house. Even the bathroom seems to float; you enter via an exciting little bridge, only to find yourself in a snug cocoon with ‘peek-holes’ looking out.