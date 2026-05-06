A Gazillion Glass Blocks Balance Light and Privacy at This Slender Prefab Home in Amsterdam

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "A couple with two children, long rooted in Amsterdam, approached us with a simple yet generous request: design a home defined by connection between themselves and their children, while also interacting with the surrounding environment. From that single ambition, they entrusted us with an almost complete carte blanche.

"The site sits on Centrumeiland, a new Amsterdam neighborhood with strong sustainability ambitions and where a self-build culture drives individual expression and experiment. As such, we created Light House: a home made of playfully stacked boxes. Whereas a conventional house concentrates many program elements on the ground floor, we dedicated the family’s important activities—such as eating, gathering with friends, individual relaxing—to its own ‘box’. Then, we arranged these boxes throughout the building envelope in a composition that appears playful yet is carefully considered, creating blocks that can be lived in not only inside, but also on top of and beneath them. As you move through the house, your usual sense of ‘above’ and ‘below’ begins to dissolve.

"The layout is designed to grow with the family’s life. The boxes are meant to spread the key activities in a more engaging way throughout the house, yet they remain open to reinterpretation over time.