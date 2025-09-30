Here’s a Rare Chance to Live the Sausalito Houseboat Life—for $3M

From the Agent: "Step aboard a one-of-a-kind, three-story floating home where bold architectural vision meets serene waterfront living. Located on coveted Liberty Dock—Sausalito’s premier floating home community—this residence offers breathtaking sunrise views over Richardson Bay and vibrant sunset skies each evening. The home has been meticulously reimagined in collaboration with award-winning firm Loczi Design. From artisan tilework and curated finishes to a layout that mirrors the movement of the water, this is a home with soul. More than a home, it’s a statement, a sanctuary, and a way of life."