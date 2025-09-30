SubscribeSign In
Here’s a Rare Chance to Live the Sausalito Houseboat Life—for $3M

Set in the Bay Area city’s famed floating community, this revamped three-story home comes with a circular fireplace and a Japanese-style soaking tub.
Text by
Location: 58 Liberty Dock, Sausalito, California

Price: $2,999,000

Year Built: 1980

Renovation Date: 2016

Renovation Designer: Loczi Design

Footprint: 1,841 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Step aboard a one-of-a-kind, three-story floating home where bold architectural vision meets serene waterfront living. Located on coveted Liberty Dock—Sausalito’s premier floating home community—this residence offers breathtaking sunrise views over Richardson Bay and vibrant sunset skies each evening. The home has been meticulously reimagined in collaboration with award-winning firm Loczi Design. From artisan tilework and curated finishes to a layout that mirrors the movement of the water, this is a home with soul. More than a home, it’s a statement, a sanctuary, and a way of life."

The floating home was a filming location for Jennifer Garner’s Apple TV show The Last Thing He Told Me.

A wall-mounted circular fireplace warms the living room.

Multiple decks extend the living areas outside.

The lofted bedroom has a private deck, and it’s open to the living area below.

The Japanese-style soaking tub is constructed from red cedar.

58 Liberty Dock in Sausalito, California, is currently listed for $2,999,000 by Blaze Nash & Tyler Stewart of Heath Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

