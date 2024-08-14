Let the Sunshine In With 2024’s ‘It Color’

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

Yellow is having a home decor moment right now. Design enthusiasts have declared a shade of yellow (butter) as the "it-color" of 2024. So it's no surprise I have been addicted to yellow lately, especially when shopping for furniture and home decor. This started with low-commitment pops of yellow and evolved into more permanent and expensive additions to my space, like a yellow drinks fridge. As I explored my yellow interior design aspirations I found myself fighting this nagging feeling that I would "regret" this later. Would my love for this color change? Would it eventually hurt my eyes? Should I keep things more neutral? Eventually I decided that while it’s important to invest in pieces that I’ll use and love for a long time, I shouldn’t hold myself back from taking creative risks in my space.

Color, especially vibrant color, can be intimidating. While butter yellow is a relatively safe entry into the brightest hue on the color wheel, here are some ways you can push yourself to go brighter and bolder. For the yellow novice: You’re new to yellow but want to add some color into your space.

This Ikea coat rack is a financially accessible and low commitment way to dip your toe in yellow. Originally designed in 1978, the Nytillverkad was rereleased last year in three colors: black, lavender and yellow. I use it in the kitchen to hold grocery totes and aprons.

Speaking of Ikea, chances are high that you’ve got an old [insert Ikea name here] storage piece that’s seen better days. I refreshed two 8-year-old Kallax units with these yellow furniture feet from an Etsy seller. It’s incredible how much better they look when slightly elevated.

Quiet Town’s tinted shower curtains have no doubt been all over your Instagram feed. Their newly released "2x2" curtain is the perfect way to bring a pop of yellow into your bathroom. In my experience, the clear curtain (which I pair with a clear liner), makes my bathroom and shower feel so much bigger. I’ll never go back to a solid shower curtain!

Store books, magazines or even records in this vintage Yaffa basket named after its designer Yaffa Licari. Licari and her husband designed countless household products for their plastic company Basic Lines Inc in the 1970’s and 80’s. Search "Yaffa" on Etsy and take your pick! For the yellow proficient: You’ve moved past a pop of yellow and are ready to make a larger commitment.

My love for the Moccamaster coffee maker is well-documented. Once I got one I couldn’t believe I had spent so long without it. My one and only regret is that I did not get it in yellow. I chickened out and went with silver and have regretted it ever since. Learn from my mistake and brighten your countertop with the best coffee maker in the best color.

A yellow duvet can feel like a big commitment depending on the size of your bed and the room. I encourage you to take the leap! Schoolhouse’s beautiful yellow linen duvet is bright but not neon. Linen is often thought of as summer bedding but I think it works year-round.

This Hawkins New York runner would make an excellent kitchen rug. The beautiful yellow stripe isn’t even its best feature: It’s washable! For the yellow expert: Your heart and wallet are open. There’s simply not enough yellow in the world for you!

When you’re ready for yellow to take up a bit more visual space in your home, Mustard Made’s "Twinny" locker can deliver. My boyfriend and I use ours for tool storage but if we change our minds and need more closet space, the inside of the locker has hanging bars and adjustable shelves. Because you can configure its interior any way you want, the locker can fit seamlessly in any room.

Reupholster that armchair you bought on Facebook Marketplace with yellow fabric. Maharam’s Firma fabric in "Taxicab" is the perfect midcentury yellow. The orange speckles make it feel so dimensional.

