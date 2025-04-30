SubscribeSign In
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With NatureView 15 Photos

Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature

Drawing inspiration from Sea Ranch and their passion for the natural world, Leona and Rudolph Mattoni crafted a Beverly Hills home with soaring windows, plentiful patios, and overflowing gardens.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 9620 Heather Road, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 1969

Designers: Leona and Rudolph Mattoni

Footprint: 2,824 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.11 Acres

From the Agent: "Leona and Rudolph (Rudi) Mattoni, partners in life and business, designed this three-level home, incorporating period features like cedar-shake siding, post-and-beam construction, soaring vaulted ceilings, and luminous clerestory windows. Each room prioritizes abundant natural light and an immediate connection to Coldwater Canyon’s sylvan setting. Terraced exterior spaces and views of coast live oak and neighboring Norfolk Island pines stretch the lot lines to appear far beyond their measure. Rudi Mattoni, a renowned lepidopterist, environmentalist, and real estate investor, was a self-taught designer who built several houses, a laboratory, and two apartment complexes, often collaborating with his close friend, Robert Skinner, AIA. For this home, Rudi and Leona crafted a unique hybrid of California modernism that marries the clean lines of Los Angeles midcentury design with the angular 1960s rusticity of the Sea Ranch.  This residence represents the best of both worlds, a rare survivor of innovative midcentury architecture ideally suited for the 21st century."

Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 1 of 14 -
The garden is still home to the same wisteria, camelia, and magnolia specimens that the previous owners planted before the house had even finished construction.

The garden is still home to the same wisteria, camelia, and magnolia specimens that the previous owners planted before the house had even finished construction.

This is the first time the home has hit the market since it was built in 1969.

This is the first time the home has hit the market since it was built in 1969.

A loft tucked under the top floor’s vaulted ceiling provides just enough room for a sleeping area.

Sterling Reed
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 4 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 5 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 6 of 14 -
The original finishes remain, but the structure has undergone plumbing and electrical upgrades as well as a seismic retrofitting.

The original finishes remain, but the structure has undergone plumbing and electrical upgrades as well as a seismic retrofitting.

Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 8 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 9 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 10 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 11 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 12 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 13 of 14 -
Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature - Photo 14 of 14 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.