Two Ecologists Designed This $2.4M L.A. Midcentury to Be at One With Nature

From the Agent: "Leona and Rudolph (Rudi) Mattoni, partners in life and business, designed this three-level home, incorporating period features like cedar-shake siding, post-and-beam construction, soaring vaulted ceilings, and luminous clerestory windows. Each room prioritizes abundant natural light and an immediate connection to Coldwater Canyon’s sylvan setting. Terraced exterior spaces and views of coast live oak and neighboring Norfolk Island pines stretch the lot lines to appear far beyond their measure. Rudi Mattoni, a renowned lepidopterist, environmentalist, and real estate investor, was a self-taught designer who built several houses, a laboratory, and two apartment complexes, often collaborating with his close friend, Robert Skinner, AIA. For this home, Rudi and Leona crafted a unique hybrid of California modernism that marries the clean lines of Los Angeles midcentury design with the angular 1960s rusticity of the Sea Ranch. This residence represents the best of both worlds, a rare survivor of innovative midcentury architecture ideally suited for the 21st century."