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Budget Breakdown: How a Finnish Couple Built a Custom €1M Prefab That’s “All Wood and No Chemicals”
Their cross-laminated timber home is the first by Kainuu, a builder sourcing lumber within 50 miles of its factory.
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When Finnish architect Pekka Airaxin first met Nicholas Anderson and Tuire Niemi, he was looking for investors in his new cross-laminated timber homebuilding start-up, Kainuu. Instead, the couple became the company’s first clients. Tuire and Nicholas had lived in cities—most recently Helsinki—for much of their careers as financiers, and were ready to build a home in the countryside to begin working remotely.
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Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.
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