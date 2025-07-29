SubscribeSign In
This $1.7M Oregon Midcentury Had a Cameo in “Portlandia”

Architect Paul McKean revamped the 1964 residence with a skylit central staircase and screens that cast intricate shadows throughout the day.
Location: 639 SE Andover Pl, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,650,000

Year Built: 1964

Renovation Date: 2011

Renovation Architect: Paul McKean

Footprint: 3,196 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Known for his destination homes across Oregon, Paul McKean’s work is noted in part for his intensive light studies, and the Leedy House is no exception. The reimagined 1964 split-level layout unfolds across four alternating floors, allowing for privacy and fluidity. Programmatic zones reveal themselves gradually, and the central stair serves as both an organizing element and a subtle clock, marking the shifting light throughout the day. The core of the project is essentially a functional vessel for light, while the central stair acts as a screen, producing dappled shadows and playful shifts in light. As sunlight filters through the clerestory, it hits the walls, which are softly washed and reflect light deeper into the space."

The home has had cameos in TV shows including Portlandia and American Vandal.

The study and the kitchen feature Kerf cabinetry and shelving.

The home is currently being offered for the first time since it was built.

An interior clerestory window brings sunlight into this upper-level bedroom.

The property includes an ADU that is currently set up as a gym.

