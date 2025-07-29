This $1.7M Oregon Midcentury Had a Cameo in “Portlandia”

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Known for his destination homes across Oregon, Paul McKean’s work is noted in part for his intensive light studies, and the Leedy House is no exception. The reimagined 1964 split-level layout unfolds across four alternating floors, allowing for privacy and fluidity. Programmatic zones reveal themselves gradually, and the central stair serves as both an organizing element and a subtle clock, marking the shifting light throughout the day. The core of the project is essentially a functional vessel for light, while the central stair acts as a screen, producing dappled shadows and playful shifts in light. As sunlight filters through the clerestory, it hits the walls, which are softly washed and reflect light deeper into the space."