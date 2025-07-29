This $1.7M Oregon Midcentury Had a Cameo in “Portlandia”
Location: 639 SE Andover Pl, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,650,000
Year Built: 1964
Renovation Date: 2011
Renovation Architect: Paul McKean
Footprint: 3,196 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.23 Acres
From the Agent: "Known for his destination homes across Oregon, Paul McKean’s work is noted in part for his intensive light studies, and the Leedy House is no exception. The reimagined 1964 split-level layout unfolds across four alternating floors, allowing for privacy and fluidity. Programmatic zones reveal themselves gradually, and the central stair serves as both an organizing element and a subtle clock, marking the shifting light throughout the day. The core of the project is essentially a functional vessel for light, while the central stair acts as a screen, producing dappled shadows and playful shifts in light. As sunlight filters through the clerestory, it hits the walls, which are softly washed and reflect light deeper into the space."
639 SE Andover Place in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,650,000 by Early Hurley of (w)here Real Estate.
