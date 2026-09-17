This Filmmaker Loves Movie Homes So Much, He Built a Mini One in His NYC Condo

Welcome to Different Strokes, a look at unique home design choices that beg for further explanation. Filmmaker Lee Leshen has more than a passing interest in famous on-screen houses that are just as iconic as the media they appeared in. He produced the 2024 documentary, The House From…, about what it’s like to live in a movie- or TV-famous house, like Home Alone’s Georgian Colonial, the Golden Girls Palm Beach Regency, or Walter White’s ranch-style home from Breaking Bad. So when he decided to buy his own piece of real estate in New York City after riding out the pandemic in a 250-square-foot West Village studio, he knew it was going to be a creative project, not just a regular renovation. "When I was thinking about my next apartment, I thought, What if you had a nice apartment in Toontown sprinkled with a bit of Pee-wee’s playhouse?" Lee says. "It was going to be more Acme-themed."

In the open living area of his West Village condo, filmmaker Lee Leshen devised a gallery wall with around 40 collectibles from throughout his life—a screen print of Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in Tombstone done by Kilmer in 2021; a stunt cane used by the Riddler in Batman Forever; three of Don Draper’s business cards from Mad Men, and many more bits from the movies and series he loves. (He’s cataloged it all.)

Once he saw what’s now his 1,000-square-foot condo with 14-foot ceilings in the same neighborhood, a new idea clicked: he’d build a 312-square-foot house inspired by a beloved movie house within the unit. He closed in 2022, and moved in 2023. Although the condo renovation was supposed to take just six weeks, it ended up lasting more like six months. The "house" inside his condo is complete with real shutters and windows. A red front door on the lower level opens to a small closet full of shoes, and a set of stairs (carpeted with turf) leads to his lofted sleeping area and bathroom. There’s a mini balcony on the "facade" overlooking the kitchen; Lee put fake tulips and a white picket fence around it and decorated it with toy houses from Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story and a Lego Christmas tree. There’s even a political lawn sign. It feels a bit like a movie set.

Lee sits on the turf-covered stairs of the mini "house" within his condo.

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It’s not a conventional use of the space, but Lee loves it. "I’ve talked about maybe one day, depending on how long I live here, taking down the siding and putting up something that looks more like a beach house, and then making it a summer house," he says. "But right now, everything works." We talked to Lee about how he made his West Village condo accommodate a mini home inside of a home. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The stairs lead to Lee’s lofted bedroom. The wood paneling is an homage to his original vision of putting a tree house inside of the condo.

What inspired you to build a house inside of your apartment? Lee Leshen: Originally, it was supposed to be a tree house. I grew up in the suburbs, and I had a bunch of trees in the backyard, and I really wanted to build a tree house when I was a kid. My mom was a little overprotective, and she was like, "You can’t have a tree house because you’re going to fall out." I was never allowed. I was producing a documentary about what it’s like to live in a house made famous by film and television at the same time that I bought the condo. I thought, maybe not a tree house, but let’s think of a house that we can kind of pay homage to. I’ve always loved the Father of the Bride house. It’s just a house that screams family.

He keeps his drum kit on the other side of the bedroom.

How did the concept evolve? The tree house would have blocked some of my window, and the cost would have been half of the budget for the renovations. The apartment had a second level that was more open—the side of the house with the main wall and a door on it only went up about halfway. It was open, and there was a railing there. A friend of mine said, "Why don’t you just move the wall out and then open up the room a little bit?" Once that happened, I said, "Forget the tree house."

Lee furnished the living room with a green rug that he jokingly refers to as the backyard. When he vacuums it he says he’s mowing the lawn.

Did you set out to buy an apartment thinking you would transform it like this? I knew I was going to fix up a place, whatever I got. It took me a long time to find a place. It was going to be the biggest purchase of my life, and I wanted it to be right. I knew it was going to be a blank canvas…that I was going to want to create something there. My old apartment was about 250 square feet. It was a studio that I lived in for 17 years in the West Village, just up the street. I needed high ceilings. I knew I wanted wall space. If this apartment was going to be a representation or an explosion of my brain, I needed to be able to show that.

Lee’s cat has a cardboard scratch house that looks similar in many ways to his own "house" within his apartment (left). He also created custom matchbooks for the unique condo, which he calls the Barrow House (right).