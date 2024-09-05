A Swooping Metal Roof Caps a House Set in a Normandy Garden

It’s a sunny morning in Normandy, and the light is beginning to peek through the trees, glimmering across the curved metal roof of Isabelle and Patrice Girard-Donnat’s home. Affectionately dubbed Le Kiosque—a nod to the open-walled structures that dot parks across France—the wood house has large sliding glass doors on either side, both of which are open today. As a breeze wafts in from the surrounding garden, the boundary between inside and out truly begins to fade.



In a secluded garden by an old limestone quarry, in a town in northwestern France, Isabelle and Patrice Girard-Donnat built a humble wooden house with a fantastical metal roof. Connection to the garden was paramount for the couple and their two daughters, who moved from Paris to Caen in search of a more bucolic life. Léontine, 17, sits with one of the family’s three cats in her bedroom, which has a glass door that opens to the exterior.

After living for nearly two decades in and around Paris, the couple, who have two daughters, Léontine and Siloé, longed for this sort of setting. Patrice, a telecommunications engineer, and Isabelle, a set designer and props director, were ready for a reprieve from the hustle and bustle, or "Métro, Boulot, Dodo," as the Parisians say—"commute, work, sleep." After exploring their options in France and abroad, they settled on Caen in the country’s northwest. The city checked all their boxes: a manageable size, cultural institutions, good schools, and proximity to the ocean and stables, which would allow Isabelle to sail and the girls, then 10 and 12, to ride horses.

The serene interior, composed of pale woods and coated hemp bricks, has a grid layout, with the public rooms in a cross at the center and the bedrooms and bath in the corners. The birch plywood cabinetry is by Égoïne. Over one of the cabinets is a wire sculpture by Parisian artist Déliane M.

Most of the furnishings are secondhand or otherwise creatively sourced. The desk in Léontine’s bedroom was picked up at a technical school in Caen, where it was a cabinetmaking student’s final project. The used dining table was bought online, and half of the chairs came from a Parisian bar that was being renovated, the other half from a charity flea market. The 1930s armchair in the living area, colorfully reupholstered, belonged to Isabelle’s grandparents.

Designed by architect Jean-Baptiste Barache of Arba-, the 1,200-square-foot home floats above the ground, respectful of the nature surrounding it. "We tried to reduce the boundaries as much as possible," says Barache. Sliding glass doors at the back of the house, mirroring those in the front, open to a view of the garden and the limestone quarry.

The couple opted for a rental at first, hoping they would find their dream home quickly. After a year of searching, however, they realized they might need to build rather than renovate, which is what they had done with their former townhouse in the Paris suburb of Saint-Ouen. So in 2018, when they visited a multistory stone house not far from the city center, expectations were low—and largely proven correct. The home, like much of the neighborhood, was bombed during WWII and rebuilt in the 1950s, and its multiple levels didn’t suit the couple’s lifestyle. But when they stepped into the property’s expansive back garden, which abuts a former limestone quarry, they were immediately smitten. "We went into the garden, and I think all four of us said, ‘We want to live here, not there,’" Isabelle says with a laugh, pointing to the stone house, which she and her husband now rent out.

A staircase near the main entrance leads to a wood-clad art studio, which is open on all four sides to the main level.

"To be able to walk around the house and go outside from every room, even the bathroom, was something we really wanted." —Isabelle Girard-Donnat, resident

A custom ribbon skylight fabricated by Atelier Bailleul curves across the ceiling.

With the idea to build in the garden but no clear plans, the couple purchased the property and moved into the front house. Gradually, their ambition to build a home that would live with nature rather than just on it began to take shape. "You can imagine you’re in the country here, in the forest," says Patrice. "We wanted to respect that." They found a like-minded architect in Jean-Baptiste Barache of the Paris-based firm Arba-, whose work they saw at an architecture exhibition in 2018. Their brief for the house was straightforward: lots of light, transparency, and plenty of communal space. As Barache jokes, "Maybe the ideal house would just have a roof and a floor, without walls."

The sloping metal roof extends well beyond the house and the narrow deck that runs around it. "The roof protects from the sun and the rain and also creates shadow," says Barache, adding that "beauty is in the shadow."

Each of the bedrooms has a small loft for an additional bed or storage.

The team at Arba- began to think about Le Kiosque from the top down rather than the ground up, and from there conceived the single-story home’s unique roof. Made of standing seam zinc for its malleability, the symmetrical structure overhangs the house and curves upward to a rounded central peak. A ribbon-like skylight runs through the center, bringing an additional burst of sunlight to the interior. The unusual shape addressed city height restrictions while also creating space for a lofted art studio.

Like the other corner rooms, the bathroom has a large window and a door to the outside.

Barache describes the metal roof as essentially a deformed plane, placing an apple beneath a sheet of paper to demonstrate his point. He chose zinc for its malleability and the high level of the craftspeople who work with it.

Constructed primarily of larch wood, the house is built atop a base of corkscrew-like steel piles and concrete beams. It is slightly raised, for minimal disruption to the ground beneath, meaning it’s one big step up from the garden onto the narrow deck that lines the perimeter of the approximately 1,200-square-foot home. The layout is based on a central cross, with the living and dining areas forming the slightly wider bar and the kitchen and a staircase to the atelier forming the other. Three bedrooms, each with a small loft area for storage or another bed, and a bathroom fill the corners. All of them, including the bathroom, have an outward-facing glass door. Four striking curved beams traverse the interior of the house, just below a wood-clad ceiling.

"I love living here because you live with the weather. When there’s a lot of rain, you are with the rain, but you are inside, so it’s really comfortable." —Léontine Girard-donnat, resident

Early in the process of building Le Kiosque, Isabelle and Patrice knew they wanted to have a hands-on role and to really understand everything being used. "Natural materials are very important for us," says Patrice. After the house was framed and the roof installed, they did a good deal of the work themselves—laying the parquet, sanding and finishing the ash floors section by section, and tiling the bathroom. Isabelle explains how they built the home’s texture-laden interior walls with hemp bricks and a lime mortar, which was coated with white clay. Once they were finished, she painted several other interior walls with a Swedish-style white paste-paint, which she made.

Donate, Isabelle’s mother, takes in the view from the dining table over a cup of coffee. "You can quietly take your breakfast here and wait for the sun to come into the room, looking out at the beautiful old cherry tree," says Isabelle. "When the weather is nice, with the sliding doors open, we feel directly in contact with the garden."

The size of the house and the layout encourage spending time together, another welcome change from the couple’s life in Paris. "In our former house, we were all in our private spaces," says Patrice. "Here we spend time in the central areas. It’s basically one floor, and you can call out to each other easily."

More than just homeowners, Isabelle and Patrice see themselves as stewards of a garden and home that will be there for many years to come. "The story is just starting," says a smiling Patrice. While the family is now well settled in their new home, enjoying the light-filled communal space inside and out, they are embracing the fact that Le Kiosque will continue to be shaped by them and the nature surrounding it. As for its beginnings, maybe the germ of the idea was there all along. Up in the studio, Isabelle grabs a model that she built during university and recently found. To everyone’s surprise, it was a garden kiosk. The tiny structure now lives in the one they call home.

Floor plan of Le Kiosque by Arba-

Project Credits: Architect of Record: Arba- —