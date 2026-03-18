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Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4MView 13 Photos

Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M

Commissioned by artist Hélène de Mandrot as a seaside holiday home, the registered historic monument is crafted from stone, glass, and terra-cotta tile.
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Location: Le Pradet, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Price: €2,350,000 (approximately $2,710,866 USD)

Year Built: 1930

Architect: Le Corbusier

Footprint: 2,153 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.61 Acres

From the Agent: "Villa de Mandrot, also known as L’Artaude, combines modernity and vernacular culture on the Mediterranean coast. The villa spans 200 square meters over two levels in an L-shaped layout. The ground floor features a large living room with a fireplace and access to the rear of the house, a kitchen with a dining area, a main bedroom with a bathroom, and another bedroom or office with a second bathroom. The garden level, formerly the caretaker’s quarters, covers 80 square meters and now includes a workshop, an open kitchen, and a shower room. A cellar and double garage complete this level. At the end of the terrace, a small cabin serves as a guest suite with a shower and toilet."

The home was registered as a French historic monument in 1987.

The home was registered as a French historic monument in 1987.

Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 2 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 3 of 12 -
Le Corbusier utilized local materials, such as stone, to build the home.

Le Corbusier utilized local materials, such as stone, to build the home.

Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 5 of 12 -
The L-shaped residence has a north-south orientation—the south side receives all-day sunlight, while the north facade remains shady and cool.

The L-shaped residence has a north-south orientation—the south side receives all-day sunlight, while the north facade remains shady and cool.

Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 7 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 8 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 9 of 12 -
Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M - Photo 10 of 12 -
The property is home to pine, lavender, cypress, and lemon trees.

The property is home to pine, lavender, cypress, and lemon trees.

The home is located in the French Riviera town of Le Pradet.&nbsp;

The home is located in the French Riviera town of Le Pradet. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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