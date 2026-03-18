Le Corbusier’s Villa de Mandrot Just Listed on the French Riviera for €2.4M
Location: Le Pradet, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Price: €2,350,000 (approximately $2,710,866 USD)
Year Built: 1930
Architect: Le Corbusier
Footprint: 2,153 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.61 Acres
From the Agent: "Villa de Mandrot, also known as L’Artaude, combines modernity and vernacular culture on the Mediterranean coast. The villa spans 200 square meters over two levels in an L-shaped layout. The ground floor features a large living room with a fireplace and access to the rear of the house, a kitchen with a dining area, a main bedroom with a bathroom, and another bedroom or office with a second bathroom. The garden level, formerly the caretaker’s quarters, covers 80 square meters and now includes a workshop, an open kitchen, and a shower room. A cellar and double garage complete this level. At the end of the terrace, a small cabin serves as a guest suite with a shower and toilet."
Villa de Mandrot in Le Pradet, France, is currently listed for €2,350,000 by Architecture de Collection.
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TopicsReal Estate
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