Outside of Paris, a Le Corbusier Villa Just Hit the Market for $5M

Certified as a Historic Monument, the home and studio of famed sculptor Oscar Miestchaninoff is a work of art in its own right.
Text by
Location: Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Price: 4,950,000 € (approximately $5,086,208 USD)

Year Built: 1925

Architect: Le Corbusier & Pierre Jeanneret

Footprint: 2594 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 bath)

Lot Size: 4305 square feet

From the Agent: "This corner villa is part of a group of buildings constructed in 1925 by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for artists Oscar Miestchaninoff and Jacques Lipchitz. It embodies the principles of purist architecture and was listed as a Historic Monument in 1975. Located in the heart of a private and secure hamlet, on a 399-square-meter plot, the villa offers a living area of 241 square meters spread across two buildings that frame a south-facing central garden. The main residence, spanning three levels, features on the ground floor a magnificent reception area with double-height ceilings illuminated by a large glass wall, an independent kitchen opening onto the garden, and an office. The first floor is dedicated to a bedroom with built-in storage and a shower room. The second floor includes a lounge extended by a terrace overlooking the garden, a master suite with a dressing room, a bathroom, and an office. A staircase leads to the 100-square-meter rooftop terrace, surrounded by lush vegetation and offering panoramic views of the surroundings. The two-level outbuilding, located on the opposite side of the garden, features a bright artist’s studio on the ground floor. The lower level includes a living room, a bedroom, a hammam, and a shower room. The current owners have transformed the living space within the sculptor’s former studio, designing a collection of custom-made furniture in harmony with the property’s proportions. The rehabilitation project was carried out to allow for a restoration to its original state without major work."

Sculptors Jacques Lipchitz and Oscar Miestchaninoff envisioned the three-story building as a place to live, work, and exhibit their art.

Le Corbusier injected moments of color throughout the project, as seen on the bright green balustrade above the living area.&nbsp;

A footbridge connects Miestchaninoff and Lipchitz’s homes and provides additional outdoor space.

With double-height ceilings, the first floor has ample room to accommodate a sculpture workshop.

The garden’s organic curves, inspired by landscape artist Roberto Burle Marx, aim to offer a counterpoint to the architecture’s hard lines.

Maison-atelier Miestchaninoff in Boulogne-Billancourt, France is currently listed for sale by Architecture de Collection for €4,950,000.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Le CorbusierReal Estate

