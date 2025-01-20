Outside of Paris, a Le Corbusier Villa Just Hit the Market for $5M

From the Agent: "This corner villa is part of a group of buildings constructed in 1925 by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for artists Oscar Miestchaninoff and Jacques Lipchitz. It embodies the principles of purist architecture and was listed as a Historic Monument in 1975. Located in the heart of a private and secure hamlet, on a 399-square-meter plot, the villa offers a living area of 241 square meters spread across two buildings that frame a south-facing central garden. The main residence, spanning three levels, features on the ground floor a magnificent reception area with double-height ceilings illuminated by a large glass wall, an independent kitchen opening onto the garden, and an office. The first floor is dedicated to a bedroom with built-in storage and a shower room. The second floor includes a lounge extended by a terrace overlooking the garden, a master suite with a dressing room, a bathroom, and an office. A staircase leads to the 100-square-meter rooftop terrace, surrounded by lush vegetation and offering panoramic views of the surroundings. The two-level outbuilding, located on the opposite side of the garden, features a bright artist’s studio on the ground floor. The lower level includes a living room, a bedroom, a hammam, and a shower room. The current owners have transformed the living space within the sculptor’s former studio, designing a collection of custom-made furniture in harmony with the property’s proportions. The rehabilitation project was carried out to allow for a restoration to its original state without major work."