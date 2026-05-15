How Do You Safeguard Your Home From Hurricanes? This Long Island Family Raised Theirs 12 Feet
After Hurricane Sandy flooded their 850-square-foot East End home, they embarked on a years-long renovation that included a material refresh, better views, and a storage area for water toys.
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The rugged coastline and relaxed communities of the East End of Long Island have long drawn residents seeking quiet, scenic retreats. However, increasingly severe storms and hurricanes have threatened these waterfront homes. Now residents are figuring out how to adapt to the changing climate while retaining the charm that drew them there in the first place. How do you welcome the beauty of the natural environment while staying safe from it?
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Diana Budds
Diana Budds is a New York–based writer who covers design, architecture, and urbanism.
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