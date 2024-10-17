SubscribeSign In
Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949KView 9 Photos

Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K

The revamped 1940s residence sports glass bricks, a double-height living area, and a stone-clad facade.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 2300 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, California

Price: $949,000

Year Built: 1948

Footprint: 920 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.1 acres

From the Agent: "In the heart of the artistic legacy that is Laurel Canyon sits a three-bedroom home that epitomizes the vibes this Canyon has been delivering since its heyday in the ’70s. Light pours in from voluminous windows, the ceilings are vaulted, you get the feel. The flow from the private front yard, through the house, and to the back seating areas invites a sense of peace and comfort. Two suites straddle the open living space, while the upper level can serve as a third bedroom, an office with separate entrance, or a lovely writing studio. An additional lot is included in the purchase price of this home. Endless opportunities abound for building or simply relishing this piece of canyon heaven."

Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K - Photo 1 of 8 -
Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K - Photo 2 of 8 -
The bright corner kitchen is fitted with custom cabinetry, open shelving, and new appliances.

The bright corner kitchen is fitted with custom cabinetry, open shelving, and new appliances.

Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K - Photo 4 of 8 -
Blue and pink tiles accent the bathroom of the primary suite.

Blue and pink tiles accent the bathroom of the primary suite.

Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K - Photo 6 of 8 -
The second bathroom has a large, marble-encased soaking tub.

The second bathroom has a large, marble-encased soaking tub.

Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K - Photo 8 of 8 -

2300 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $949,000 by Meredith Wick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.