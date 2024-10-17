Enter Your Laurel Canyon Era With a Charming Cottage for $949K

Footprint: 920 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.1 acres

From the Agent: "In the heart of the artistic legacy that is Laurel Canyon sits a three-bedroom home that epitomizes the vibes this Canyon has been delivering since its heyday in the ’70s. Light pours in from voluminous windows, the ceilings are vaulted, you get the feel. The flow from the private front yard, through the house, and to the back seating areas invites a sense of peace and comfort. Two suites straddle the open living space, while the upper level can serve as a third bedroom, an office with separate entrance, or a lovely writing studio. An additional lot is included in the purchase price of this home. Endless opportunities abound for building or simply relishing this piece of canyon heaven."