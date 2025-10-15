Everything I Bought to Make the Laundry Room of My Dreams

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. Earlier this year, my boyfriend and I bought an apartment that checked all our boxes: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and, shockingly for New York City, a laundry room. The move was a long, stressful process that made us realize just how much stuff we had accumulated over the last couple of years. As soon as we finished unpacking we jumped on our first project: maxing out storage in our weirdly shaped laundry room, a five-by-eight-foot space with freakishly tall ceilings. Here’s how we did it.

Miele Stacked Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer Set Miele Front Load Washer has an intuitive digital display and turn knob with 11 wash programs provide the perfect wash every time for all of your different textiles. Shop

Our first and most important purchase was a stacked washer and ventless dryer. Because the laundry room is an interior space in a condo building, we aren’t set up for a vented system. I was honestly pretty worried about that. Would our clothes take forever to dry, or worse, come out all damp and musty? After a lot of research, both online and in showrooms, we landed on Miele’s T1 dryer and W1 washing machine. We’d never had in-unit laundry before so we were ecstatic! What used to be an all-day event instantly became a simple back-burner task. The machines look compact, but they handle larger loads with no problem, including king-size bedding. The washer’s TwinDos system automatically dispenses detergent based on load size, fabric type, and color. I was initially hesitant about the machine handling the detergent but I’m a full TwinDos convert now. Not having to deal with sticky detergent bottles feels like a small luxury. I started my first load within minutes of installation. I was eager to tackle our mountain of dirty clothes but even more eager to test the dryer. My only previous ventless dryer experience was in a European Airbnb that left me deeply unimpressed. Thankfully, the Miele T1 delivered. The first time I opened the dryer door, the clothes felt slightly damp, but once I shook each piece out, everything was perfectly dry. I’ve also come to love the "smoothing" setting, which revives already dry clothes that need a refresh.

Backdrop Stardust A bright yellow with a hint of green that sparkles like the iconic sign above the strip. Step into the Stardust, where dreams are made (and lost) and time has no meaning. Roll the dice, if you’re feeling lucky. Shop

Once we had the machines, we turned to paint. The laundry room’s biggest flaw is that it’s windowless, which makes it feel like a dark closet. The black tile floors and flat white paint weren’t helping. We wanted color, something bright enough to almost fake natural light, so we ordered samples from Backdrop. I was rooting for Stardust, but we compromised on Pablo Honey, a warm, sunny yellow. We painted the entire room, ceiling included, which made the space feel bigger.

Regency 12" x 48" NSF Chrome Wire Cantilever Shelf Bright chrome finish is perfect for back-of-house applications in dry environments. Designed for space-efficient, overhead storage. Attaches to 2 posts for cantilevered support; includes split sleeves. Features a retaining ledge around perimeter to prevent contents from sliding off. Shop

Regency NSF 96" Chrome Post Compatible with screw-in casters only (sold separately). Recommended for use in dry environments. Durable chrome construction. Marked in intervals for easy assembly and customization. Foot included. Shop

For storage, we decided that adjustable chrome wire shelving was the fastest and most affordable way to get a custom setup. We ordered parts for two shelving units from Webstaurant Store: one with wide shelves, one with narrow, both eight feet tall to take advantage of the high ceilings. They now serve as our pantry, linen closet, and deep storage. These shelves look great and are super practical. We can adjust shelf heights as needed or even add more shelves in the future.

Garvee Stainless Steel Work Table 18x36 Inch This stainless steel prep table is designed with a spacious open-base structure, allowing ample legroom and freedom of movement.The absence of undershelves ensures effortless cleaning and enhances comfort during extended use. Shop

Joseph Joseph Tota 90L Laundry Separation Basket Ready to banish laundry-day blues? Meet Tota, our smart and stylish laundry basket. Designed with dual compartments and removable, easy-carry tote bags, Tota cuts down on the time and energy needed to separate clothes and carry heavy loads to the washing machine. Shop

To keep the restaurant-kitchen theme going, we added a small stainless-steel prep table as a folding surface. Its open base happens to fit our two-chamber Joseph Joseph hamper perfectly.

When I need to squeeze storage out of a tight or awkward space, I always turn to Yamazaki. In this case, I added a magnetic shelf to the side of the dryer to hold stain removers and dryer balls. It’s simple, practical, and strong enough to stay put.

George & Willy Ceiling Hanging Drying Rack The Ceiling Hanging Drying Rack is a better way to dry your laundry, whatever the weather. Now with extra dowels for more drying space. Use this laundry drying rack to keep your washing out of the way and close to the ceiling where all that warm air is stored. Shop