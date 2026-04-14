The Dining Room in This $4.8M Santa Fe Home Will Make Your Jaw Drop

From the Agent: "This captivating estate impresses with commanding architecture, majestic mountain views, and superior craftsmanship. Privately sited on a 2.3-acre lot within the Las Campanas community, this home by Turner, Lechner, & Romero blends contemporary design with northern New Mexico high-desert luxury. The living room flows into a dining room encased in sheets of glass. At the heart of the home lies a professional-grade kitchen. The primary wing offers two bedrooms with en suite baths, two private offices, and stone-surround fireplaces. The outdoor experience is unrivaled, featuring vast entertaining areas and two covered entry porte-cochères. A welcoming front courtyard leads to a rooftop deck providing 360-degree views of the high-desert landscape."