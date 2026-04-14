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The Dining Room in This $4.8M Santa Fe Home Will Make Your Jaw DropView 16 Photos

The Dining Room in This $4.8M Santa Fe Home Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The sprawling, low-slung residence also has plentiful patios, massive viga beams, and walls of glass that bring in high-desert views.
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Location: 5 Penasco Circle, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Price: $4,795,000

Year Built: 2003

Architect: Turner, Lechner, & Romero

Footprint: 10,354 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6.5 baths)

Lot Size: 2.3 Acres

From the Agent: "This captivating estate impresses with commanding architecture, majestic mountain views, and superior craftsmanship. Privately sited on a 2.3-acre lot within the Las Campanas community, this home by Turner, Lechner, & Romero blends contemporary design with northern New Mexico high-desert luxury. The living room flows into a dining room encased in sheets of glass. At the heart of the home lies a professional-grade kitchen. The primary wing offers two bedrooms with en suite baths, two private offices, and stone-surround fireplaces. The outdoor experience is unrivaled, featuring vast entertaining areas and two covered entry porte-cochères. A welcoming front courtyard leads to a rooftop deck providing 360-degree views of the high-desert landscape."

The living room’s immense windows provide views of the Jemez Mountains.

The living room’s immense windows provide views of the Jemez Mountains.

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The dramatic ceiling above the dining area is inspired by Navajo hogan dwellings.

The dramatic ceiling above the dining area is inspired by Navajo hogan dwellings.

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The 10,354-square-foot home is laid out on a single level.

The 10,354-square-foot home is laid out on a single level.

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Plaster walls and viga beams can be found throughout the home.

Plaster walls and viga beams can be found throughout the home.

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The bedroom suites open&nbsp;to secluded courtyards.

The bedroom suites open to secluded courtyards.

The guest bedrooms, set in a separate wing, have private entrances.&nbsp;

The guest bedrooms, set in a separate wing, have private entrances. 

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5 Penasco Circle in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $4,795,000 by Britt Klein, JL Forke, and Kevin Mix of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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