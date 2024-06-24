Seeking £885K, This East Sussex Beach House Was Inspired by Montauk Surfer Shacks

Architect: Carver & Carver

Footprint: 1,291 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "The house’s facade is pleasingly symmetrical, with blocks of different materials adorning its profile. Wooden weatherboarding sits alongside striking black brick and a corrugated zinc roof, with pops of color from rust-colored planters. There is parking for two cars. The house is entered from the side return and opens directly to the impressive double-height living space. Timber panelling and oxidized tin create a tactile finish across the walls inspired by the surfers’ shacks of Long Island and Montauk. The eye is immediately drawn through the space, beyond aluminium sliding doors, and out to the decked garden beyond. The house is situated only a few minutes from Camber Sands, an impressive five-mile stretch of unspoiled sandy beach located in East Sussex, close to the border with Kent. It has one of the purest and longest dune systems on the South Coast, and the only one to be found in East Sussex."