A Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Built This $2.3M Home With a Massive Curved Roof

From the Agent: "Experience the harmonious blend of nature and design in the award-winning Lapp RiverHouse, a creation of renowned architect Arthur Dyson. Nestled along the serene banks of the Kings River, this exceptional residence seamlessly integrates indoor comfort with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Recognized for its innovative architecture, the Lapp RiverHouse has received accolades highlighting its unique contribution to contemporary residential design. The Lapp RiverHouse is more than a home; it’s a testament to the beauty that emerges when design and nature exist in perfect harmony."