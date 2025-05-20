A Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Built This $2.3M Home With a Massive Curved Roof
Location: 26210 Elwood Road, Sanger, California
Price: $2,300,000
Year Built: 2012
Architect: Arthur Dyson
Footprint: 2,027 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 8.89 Acres
From the Agent: "Experience the harmonious blend of nature and design in the award-winning Lapp RiverHouse, a creation of renowned architect Arthur Dyson. Nestled along the serene banks of the Kings River, this exceptional residence seamlessly integrates indoor comfort with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Recognized for its innovative architecture, the Lapp RiverHouse has received accolades highlighting its unique contribution to contemporary residential design. The Lapp RiverHouse is more than a home; it’s a testament to the beauty that emerges when design and nature exist in perfect harmony."
26210 Elwood Road in Sanger, California is currently listed for $2,300,000 by Layla Granata and Nader Assemi of SME Real Estate.
