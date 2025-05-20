SubscribeSign In
A Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Built This $2.3M Home With a Massive Curved Roof

Arthur Dyson designed the flowing, glass-and-steel house for a placid site on the banks of the Kings River near Fresno, California.
Text by
Location: 26210 Elwood Road, Sanger, California

Price: $2,300,000

Year Built: 2012

Architect: Arthur Dyson

Footprint: 2,027 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 8.89 Acres

From the Agent: "Experience the harmonious blend of nature and design in the award-winning Lapp RiverHouse, a creation of renowned architect Arthur Dyson. Nestled along the serene banks of the Kings River, this exceptional residence seamlessly integrates indoor comfort with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Recognized for its innovative architecture, the Lapp RiverHouse has received accolades highlighting its unique contribution to contemporary residential design. The Lapp RiverHouse is more than a home; it’s a testament to the beauty that emerges when design and nature exist in perfect harmony."

Designed by architect Arthur Dyson, the Lapp RiverHouse incorporates double-paned windows, large overhangs, and passive cooling strategies.

The home’s interiors features soaring windows and double-height ceilings.

Set 20 minutes from Fresno, Sanger, California, is situated at the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The home sits on a bank of the Kings River.

26210 Elwood Road in Sanger, California is currently listed for $2,300,000 by Layla Granata and Nader Assemi of SME Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

