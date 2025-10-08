SubscribeSign In
The Patio Is Larger Than the Interior of This €750K Lisbon Apartment

The revamped two-bedroom flat has warm, minimalist interiors and a 753-square-foot terrace for soaking up the city’s sunny weather.
Location: Lapa, Lisbon, Portugal

Price: €750,000 (approximately $874,034 USD)

Year Built: 1886

Renovation Date: 2018

Renovation Architect: SIA Arquitectura

From the Agent: "Feraboli Real Estate exclusively presents this contemporary two-bedroom apartment in a recent building in the heart of Lapa. The entrance leads into an open, east-facing living room with a fully equipped American kitchen and direct access to a lovely 70-square-meter terrace. The main suite comes with custom exotic wood paneling and a French balcony. Next to it is the secondary bedroom. Both rooms share a beautiful marble bathroom with underfloor heating. Lastly, there’s a walk-in wardrobe. The apartment’s finishes have been upgraded with high-quality materials and thoughtful design. To complete the offering, there’s a parking spot in the building, as well as built-in and reversible A/C."

Custom oak built-ins provide storage and seating throughout the home. 

Lisbon’s Lapa neighborhood is known for its high concentration of embassies, and it’s also home to Portugal’s prime minister.

Lisbon’s Lapa neighborhood is known for its high concentration of embassies, and it’s also home to Portugal’s prime minister.

A dedicated parking spot adds convince to the two-bedroom flat.

At 753 square feet, the terrace is slightly larger than the interior.

The apartment in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed for €750,000 by Timothy Feraboli of Feraboli Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

