The Patio Is Larger Than the Interior of This €750K Lisbon Apartment
Location: Lapa, Lisbon, Portugal
Price: €750,000 (approximately $874,034 USD)
Year Built: 1886
Renovation Date: 2018
Renovation Architect: SIA Arquitectura
From the Agent: "Feraboli Real Estate exclusively presents this contemporary two-bedroom apartment in a recent building in the heart of Lapa. The entrance leads into an open, east-facing living room with a fully equipped American kitchen and direct access to a lovely 70-square-meter terrace. The main suite comes with custom exotic wood paneling and a French balcony. Next to it is the secondary bedroom. Both rooms share a beautiful marble bathroom with underfloor heating. Lastly, there’s a walk-in wardrobe. The apartment’s finishes have been upgraded with high-quality materials and thoughtful design. To complete the offering, there’s a parking spot in the building, as well as built-in and reversible A/C."
The apartment in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed for €750,000 by Timothy Feraboli of Feraboli Real Estate.
