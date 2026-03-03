She Built a Multigenerational Home in Cape Cod Designed for Wellness

SubscribeSign In
Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of The International WELL Building Institute, emphasized a split plan—one side for her family, one for her parents—that promotes a healthy lifestyle.
Project Details:

Location: Falmouth, Massachusetts

Architect: Neubauer Ennis Architects / @neubauerennis

Footprint: 4,800 square feet

Builder: Bannon Custom Builders

Structural Engineer: Tighe & Bond

Civil Engineer: BSS Design

Landscape Design: Bernice Wahler Landscapes

Lighting Design: System 7

Cabinetry: Henrybuilt

Energy Consultant: ZeroEnergy Design

Windows: Marvin

From the Architect: "Recently, Jill Neubauer, Partner at Neubauer Ennis Architects, led the design vision for a home built for Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of The International WELL Building Institute. Located on Cape Cod, this modern, multigenerational home was built as an ocean-side oasis, allowing Rachel and her wife to escape their busy lifestyle in New York City and gather with family. Wellness was a top priority for Rachel, her wife and her parents alike—the use of light and space, as well as the products and materials chosen all played a pivotal role in developing a home with intention, personalization, and wellness at its core. This net-zero house qualifies as the first official WELL for Residential certified home. The home was designed to appear as one structure, while the interior was split down the middle, allowing the space to function as two separate homes. The design supports both privacy and collective joy, and will evolve with them as Rachel’s parents age in place for years to come."

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

