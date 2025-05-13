How a Turf-Wrapped Chia Pet Keeps a Landscape Architect Grounded in Her Work

SubscribeSign In
Michelle Arab shares how the irreverent objet d’art she got 20 years ago reminds her to find the beauty—and humor—in change.
After finishing my education, I moved to Seattle and got my first job at a landscape architecture firm, where I surrounded my desk with plants. I worked on some awesome projects, including Seattle’s Olympic Sculpture Park and the Anchorage Museum, but I was working a lot of hours—so many hours, in fact, that I forgot to water my plants, and they all died. I couldn’t keep anything alive! I jokingly told people the dead plants proved how dedicated I was to my work, but truthfully, I was a little worried about what it meant for my future.

Around this time, I went to San Francisco to visit a couple of friends from grad school, and one of them was giving out Chia Pets. I got this Chia bunny and was committed to making it work—and it did. I got the seeds to germinate, and my bunny was covered in a luxurious green coat. For a time.

Eventually my Chia bunny died, too, because they’re not meant to last forever, and it felt a little sad. I had this piece of supercheap synthetic turf, the kind you find at Home Depot, and I made a little coat for my bunny. It stays on with a binder clip. I just love it—I’ve had it on my desk since then. I think of it as my favorite art piece.

I like that it’s a play on what a Chia Pet is supposed to be. Design can be quite serious, and I find I need humor and something personable in my work as a parks project manager for the City of Sammamish, which is just outside Seattle. Having a little release is helpful to deal with some of the intensity. But my bunny is also about adaptation, which is a fundamental part of landscape architecture today. It reflects the need for flexibility in design, responding to changing conditions or new opportunities. That’s the challenge, and the beauty.

Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.

Published

Topics

ProfilesInterior Design

