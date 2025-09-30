Built-Ins Help Two Tiny Cabins in British Columbia Maximize Every Last Inch

From the Designer: "Situated on a peaceful rural property with a private lake, this project reimagines two modest existing structures into compact, design-forward guest accommodations. At the heart of the work is a deep commitment to slow living, functional beauty, and a profound respect for place, shaped by the personal and professional perspective of the homeowners, a documentary filmmaker and anthropologist.

"The project began in 2020 when the homeowners found themselves grounded, work and travel unexpectedly on hold. Rather than see this interruption as a setback, they turned inward, seeing an opportunity to invest in a long-held dream: creating a space of retreat, connection, and quiet beauty for their family. Rooted in a childhood spent at a family cabin, the vision was to create a place that would be simple, durable, and timeless—designed to gracefully age and gather stories of its own to share. With a filmmaker’s attention to nuance and an anthropologist’s sense of context, the existing structures were approached not as something to erase, but as something to evolve. Rather than demolish and rebuild, the design sought to preserve what was already there, retaining the spirit of the cabins while completely rethinking their interiors to meet contemporary needs with subtle sophistication.

"The most significant design challenge was space. These were small footprints that needed to live much larger than their dimensions. Every decision prioritized utility, efficiency, and beauty in equal measure. Drawing inspiration from boat interiors and their ethos of built-in living, the cabins were carefully fitted with custom millwork to maximize storage and flexibility. Spaces shift seamlessly from rest to work to gathering, with built-in beds, integrated shelving, window seats, concealed storage, and foldaway dining tables and desks. These solutions are not just functional—they are deliberate, creating a sense of quiet permanence and intention.