A Bridge Connects the Wings of This Wild $1.3M Home in Nebraska

Architect Randy Brown gave the residence huge windows, a cantilevered living room, a gym, and a barn-like outbuilding.
Location: 5550 McKinley Street, Omaha, Nebraska 

Price: $1,300,000

Year Built: 2006

Architect: Randy Brown

Footprint: 6,450 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Lot Size: 10.3 Acres

From the Agent: "Sophistication meets modern style situated on 10 acres in private Ponca Hills. This one-of-a-kind design by award-winning architect Randy Brown mixes wood, glass, and concrete elements to merge industrial style with the natural surroundings. Style meets functionality with four bedrooms, six baths, and additional features such as a home gym, office, and guest space. Horses are permitted, and there’s a large outbuilding perfect for use as storage or a workshop."

A balcony extends off the living area, which is perched above the ground on stilts.&nbsp;

Wooden slats serve as room dividers throughout the home, allowing natural light to pass between spaces .

The property’s two main volumes are connected by a bridge.

Floor to-ceiling windows connect this bedroom to the wooded site.

A fully outfitted gym rounds out the compound.

In addition to the main home, the property also includes a large detached outbuilding.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

