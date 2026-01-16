A Bridge Connects the Wings of This Wild $1.3M Home in Nebraska

From the Agent: "Sophistication meets modern style situated on 10 acres in private Ponca Hills. This one-of-a-kind design by award-winning architect Randy Brown mixes wood, glass, and concrete elements to merge industrial style with the natural surroundings. Style meets functionality with four bedrooms, six baths, and additional features such as a home gym, office, and guest space. Horses are permitted, and there’s a large outbuilding perfect for use as storage or a workshop."