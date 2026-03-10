The Barcelona Feminist Co-op Queering Nuclear Family Norms
In the increasingly expensive city, La Morada models an affordable alternative to typical renting or buying that looks beyond the traditional household.
On any day at La Morada, one resident might ask another to grab them an item from the grocery store or invite the whole building over to take dinner leftovers. "There are always people going up and down from one apartment to another," says Silvia "Sfer" Fernández, a 48-year-old librarian who is one of 17 queer women and trans or gender-nonconforming adults who live in the 12-apartment feminist cooperative, as it’s described on its website, in Barcelona. (Two children and six pets—three cats, three dogs—also live there.)
