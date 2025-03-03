An Old Barn Roof in Central France Now Encloses Three Tiny Guest Suites

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: KKROM Services / @kkromservices



From the Architect: "Perched on a hilltop deep within a forest in Auvergne, France, La Grange Rouge is a holiday home that offers a unique retreat amidst the ancient volcanoes of Puy de Dôme. This former barn, owned by a family with a lineage spanning over 400 years in the nearby mountain villages, has been thoughtfully transformed into a space for social events or individual withdrawal.



"Situated on the peak, the house provides a panoramic view. The structure retains the original steel frame of the barn painted in a deep red. This distinctive color palette, inspired by the warm tones of the sunset, permeates throughout the house.