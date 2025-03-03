An Old Barn Roof in Central France Now Encloses Three Tiny Guest Suites
Project Details:
Location: Vollore-Montagne, France
Architect: Sigurd Larsen / @sigurdlarsen_architecture
Footprint: 1,507 square feet
Builder: Guyonnet in collaboration with local companies
Photographer: KKROM Services / @kkromservices
From the Architect: "Perched on a hilltop deep within a forest in Auvergne, France, La Grange Rouge is a holiday home that offers a unique retreat amidst the ancient volcanoes of Puy de Dôme. This former barn, owned by a family with a lineage spanning over 400 years in the nearby mountain villages, has been thoughtfully transformed into a space for social events or individual withdrawal.
"Situated on the peak, the house provides a panoramic view. The structure retains the original steel frame of the barn painted in a deep red. This distinctive color palette, inspired by the warm tones of the sunset, permeates throughout the house.
"The house has three bedrooms, each designed as individual tiny houses. These private enclosures offer guests a personal sanctuary, with each room oriented to provide a view of the valley from the comfort of the bed. Between these intimate spaces lies a common area, akin to a plaza between houses, perfectly framing the spectacular view that light up the western horizon. The kitchen block forms a fourth enclosure, adding to the communal layout of the house. The dining table extends toward the landscape, inviting guests to dine while immersed in the scenery."
