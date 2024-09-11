Private Nooks Unfold at Every Turn in This Origami-Inspired Japanese Home
The naturally ventilated Kumagaya House has a central breezeway, soaring volumes, and secluded spaces that give its occupants room to breathe.
Text by
Kumagaya, located about 40 miles northwest of Tokyo, is known as one of Japan’s warmest cities, and in the summertime it’s not uncommon for its temperature to surpass 100 degrees. So when architect Hiroo Okubo and his firm Chop + Archi were commissioned by a young couple to design a home there, he knew that encouraging airflow would be a top priority.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
Published