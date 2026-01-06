Steel Scaffolding Forms a Bed and Wardrobe in This Small Slovakia Apartment

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Located on the sixth floor of Bratislava’s renowned Kotva House, this apartment offers stunning views of the Danube and the Petržalka district, framed by the building’s signature circular window with an anchor motif. Originally an office space for an insurance company, the apartment has been converted into a living environment, preserving the building’s architectural heritage while adapting it to modern needs.

"The apartment’s layout was adjusted to include a kitchen, and the bathroom was enlarged by repurposing a former chamber. The entrance hall was reconfigured to accommodate the kitchen. At the heart of the apartment is a custom steel structure that divides the open space into distinct zones—living room, bedroom, and wardrobe—while maintaining an open, fluid feel. This central element organizes the space both vertically and horizontally, allowing each functional area to coexist without compromising on comfort or style.

"The steel frame has parts made using 3D-printing technology. This approach allowed for precise, lightweight, and customizable connections that contribute to the overall aesthetic while ensuring structural integrity. The result is a seamless, contemporary element that serves both as a functional partition and a sculptural focal point within the apartment.

"A key feature of the design is the platform stage, which occupies the center of the apartment. Made from spruce wood prisms and an adjustable stainless steel plate, the stage serves multiple purposes and can be easily modified to suit the needs of the space. It functions as a lounge seating area for relaxation, but can also be transformed into an additional bed when needed, making it perfect for guests or versatile use in a small apartment.