Steel Scaffolding Forms a Bed and Wardrobe in This Small Slovakia Apartment
Project Details:
Location: Bratislava, Slovakia
Architect: Alan Prekop Studio / @alan.prekop
Footprint: 495 square feet
Lighting Design: CTRL_space
Photographer: Nora Saparova / @nora.saparova
Photographer: Adam Terlanda
From the Architect: "Located on the sixth floor of Bratislava’s renowned Kotva House, this apartment offers stunning views of the Danube and the Petržalka district, framed by the building’s signature circular window with an anchor motif. Originally an office space for an insurance company, the apartment has been converted into a living environment, preserving the building’s architectural heritage while adapting it to modern needs.
"The apartment’s layout was adjusted to include a kitchen, and the bathroom was enlarged by repurposing a former chamber. The entrance hall was reconfigured to accommodate the kitchen. At the heart of the apartment is a custom steel structure that divides the open space into distinct zones—living room, bedroom, and wardrobe—while maintaining an open, fluid feel. This central element organizes the space both vertically and horizontally, allowing each functional area to coexist without compromising on comfort or style.
"The steel frame has parts made using 3D-printing technology. This approach allowed for precise, lightweight, and customizable connections that contribute to the overall aesthetic while ensuring structural integrity. The result is a seamless, contemporary element that serves both as a functional partition and a sculptural focal point within the apartment.
"A key feature of the design is the platform stage, which occupies the center of the apartment. Made from spruce wood prisms and an adjustable stainless steel plate, the stage serves multiple purposes and can be easily modified to suit the needs of the space. It functions as a lounge seating area for relaxation, but can also be transformed into an additional bed when needed, making it perfect for guests or versatile use in a small apartment.
"This dual-purpose element embodies the core idea of the design: maximizing functionality within a compact space. The platform’s minimalist yet warm design complements the steel structure and allows for a flexible living arrangement, offering comfort and adaptability for a modern lifestyle. Inspired by the Japanese tradition of multifunctional living, the stage enhances the apartment’s sense of openness while providing a space for both leisure and rest.
"The materials used throughout the apartment respect both the building's history and modern sustainability practices. Stainless steel, wood, terrazzo made from recycled plastic, and restored wooden parquet floors were chosen for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and eco-friendliness. Terrazzo flows seamlessly from the entrance hall into the bathroom and shower, creating a unified, stylish look while contributing to a lighter, more sustainable alternative to traditional materials."
