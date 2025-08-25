SubscribeSign In
Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650KView 12 Photos

Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K

Designed by Koto, the matte black getaway comes fully furnished, with access to a floating sauna, pool, and tennis courts.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: Fritton Lake, Norfolk, United Kingdom

Price: £450,000 (approximately $605,000 USD)

Year Built: 2021

Architect: Koto 

Footprint: 861 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths) 

From the Agent: "Quiet luxury set in 1,000 acres of rewilding. A rare lakeside cabin is now available to purchase on one of the most sought-after plots at Fritton Lake, located on the Norfolk-Suffolk border. Set within a particularly peaceful corner of the thousand-acre Somerleyton Estate, the architecturally designed cabin looks out across open water, surrounded by woodland and wildlife. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glazing invites the light to move softly through open-plan spaces. The handcrafted furniture has been curated by Koto, with pieces sourced from the highest-quality Scandinavian makers. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a private en suite. Solid wood floors add warmth and continuity throughout. The kitchen and living area open onto a generous deck with space to dine, unwind, and take in the lake views, with a wood-fired hot tub positioned perfectly for golden hour."

The floor-to-ceiling south-facing sliding door brings in plenty of natural light.

The floor-to-ceiling south-facing sliding door brings in plenty of natural light.

The home comes fully furnished, with interior design by Koto.

The home comes fully furnished, with interior design by Koto.

Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 3 of 11 -
Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 4 of 11 -
Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 5 of 11 -
Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 6 of 11 -
The large, wraparound patio includes a wood-fired hot tub.

The large, wraparound patio includes a wood-fired hot tub.

Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 8 of 11 -
Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 9 of 11 -
Situated on Fritton Lake, the cabin comes with access to shared amenities including as a floating sauna (pictured above) and a pool.

Situated on Fritton Lake, the cabin comes with access to shared amenities including as a floating sauna (pictured above) and a pool.

Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K - Photo 11 of 11 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.