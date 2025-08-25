Scoop Up a Tiny Lakeside Cabin in England for $650K
Location: Fritton Lake, Norfolk, United Kingdom
Price: £450,000 (approximately $605,000 USD)
Year Built: 2021
Architect: Koto
Footprint: 861 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
From the Agent: "Quiet luxury set in 1,000 acres of rewilding. A rare lakeside cabin is now available to purchase on one of the most sought-after plots at Fritton Lake, located on the Norfolk-Suffolk border. Set within a particularly peaceful corner of the thousand-acre Somerleyton Estate, the architecturally designed cabin looks out across open water, surrounded by woodland and wildlife. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glazing invites the light to move softly through open-plan spaces. The handcrafted furniture has been curated by Koto, with pieces sourced from the highest-quality Scandinavian makers. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a private en suite. Solid wood floors add warmth and continuity throughout. The kitchen and living area open onto a generous deck with space to dine, unwind, and take in the lake views, with a wood-fired hot tub positioned perfectly for golden hour."
Cover photo by French + Tye.
Koto Cabin at Fritton Lake in Norfolk, United Kingdom, is currently listed for £450,000 by Koto.
