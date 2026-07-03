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A Green Core Unlocks Critical Space in a Family’s 570-Square-Foot Prague ApartmentView 13 Photos
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A Green Core Unlocks Critical Space in a Family’s 570-Square-Foot Prague Apartment

The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
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Even on a rainy day, Nina and Marek don't worry about feeling cooped up with their two-year-old daughter in their renovated Prague apartment. Despite being less than 600 square feet, the flat feels much larger thanks to its smart space-saving design. "Nothing feels cramped, our child has room to move and play, and features like the mini-pool bath make it feel like a real home rather than just a compact one," says Marek.

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