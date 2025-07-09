SubscribeSign In
In India, a Daring New Tiny House Shows What Social Housing Can Be

Working pro bono for a single mother and her two children, No Architects creates an experimental home with a vaulted roof, permeable walls, and custom furniture.
On a compact plot in the Eravipuram neighborhood of Kollam, Kerala, India, an unusual home by No Architects presents a radical new vision for social housing. Designed for a single mother and her two children, the 700-square-foot home features a vaulted roof inset with brick jaali (latticed screens), a landscaped border, and a warm, earthen palette—offering a sense of light and space rarely found in houses of this scale and typology.

Mandi Keighran
