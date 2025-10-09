One Side of This Czech Home Feels Like a Traditional Log Cabin—the Other Has Lots of Glass

From the Architect: "This house represents contemporary modern living at its finest; originally designed for the owner of the mountain complex of Kohutka, it is inspired by traditional Wallachian architecture. The house features log construction with a saddle roof located on a sloping terrain that blends into the surrounding landscape. The design employs traditional architectural elements such as small casement windows and a pronounced roof overhang and pitch, while avoiding dormers and skylights. The eastern side carries the traditional appearance of a Wallachian log cabin, complemented on the western side with large-format glazing that opens views through several valleys.

"The construction is situated in the southeast part of the lot. The house is accessed from the east, and the entrance is protected from wind and rain. The entryway leads directly to the living space. The living room has an open floor plan, supported with panoramic windows and an entry leading to the western terrace. The ground floor has an office, a bathroom, and a toilet. The quiet zone of the house is located in the attic. This section offers a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a balcony boasting beautiful views, illuminated by a gable window. The attic also includes a second room and a bathroom. The basement is accessed from the entryway. This area includes wellness, sauna, technical and storage rooms. Because of the sloping terrain, the wellness area is naturally illuminated under the terrace.

"The entire house is designed as a timber structure made from prefabricated sandwich panels, which were manufactured in the valley and assembled on-site in a single day. The building meets low-energy standards. It efficiently harnesses passive solar energy and is heated exclusively via a heat pump connected to underfloor heating. In winter, sunlight warms the interior even at low temperatures; while in summer, the pronounced roof overhang prevents overheating, eliminating the need for air-conditioning. The combination of modern technologies and natural principles ensures a comfortable indoor climate throughout the year.

