In Belgium, Twin Sisters With Distinct Styles Build Two Vibrant Homes—One Above the OtherView 19 Photos
In Belgium, Twin Sisters With Distinct Styles Build Two Vibrant Homes—One Above the Other

Barbara Van de Velde is a bit of a minimalist. Her sister Lien is into bold patterns. They both live with their families in a new waterfront building with some architectural twists.
The Van de Velde family has always been close, but twins Barbara and Lien have taken it to a new level: The sisters live with their respective families in apartments stacked atop each other in a new building near Ghent’s historic center.

Home ToursEuropean HomesDwell Magazine