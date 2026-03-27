The Knott’s Berry Farm Family’s Oregon Ranch Is on the Market for $4.5M
Location: 59926 Comstock Road, Cove, Oregon
Price: $4,500,000
Year Built: 1980
Footprint: 4,400 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 36.95 Acres
From the Agent: "This picturesque 36.95-acre ranch is nestled at the base of Oregon’s majestic Blue Mountains. Meticulously maintained, the property features expansive open pastures, gently rolling terrain, and natural attributes ideal for grazing and cattle ranching. Whether you’re continuing a proud tradition or building your own, this ranch offers the core elements of long-term success: reliable water, productive land, a respected legacy, and a track record of proven performance. The scenic Millard Branch Stream adds to the charm and natural resources of the land."
59926 Comstock Road in Cove, Oregon, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Mark Webster of Hilltop Commercial Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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