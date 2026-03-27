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The Knott’s Berry Farm Family’s Oregon Ranch Is on the Market for $4.5MView 14 Photos

The Knott’s Berry Farm Family’s Oregon Ranch Is on the Market for $4.5M

Over four decades ago, Ken and Jeanette Knott left Southern California (and the famed amusement park) to build a rustic home on nearly 37 acres in the Blue Mountains.
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Location: 59926 Comstock Road, Cove, Oregon

Price: $4,500,000

Year Built: 1980

Footprint: 4,400 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 36.95 Acres

From the Agent: "This picturesque 36.95-acre ranch is nestled at the base of Oregon’s majestic Blue Mountains. Meticulously maintained, the property features expansive open pastures, gently rolling terrain, and natural attributes ideal for grazing and cattle ranching. Whether you’re continuing a proud tradition or building your own, this ranch offers the core elements of long-term success: reliable water, productive land, a respected legacy, and a track record of proven performance. The scenic Millard Branch Stream adds to the charm and natural resources of the land."

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The custom-built home features wood-clad interiors.

The custom-built home features wood-clad interiors.

A wall of windows stretches from floor to ceiling in the double-height living room.

A wall of windows stretches from floor to ceiling in the double-height living room.

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An active cattle operation and a&nbsp;regenerative&nbsp;farm are located on the property.

An active cattle operation and a regenerative farm are located on the property.

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The home sits at heart of the largest enclosed valley in the United States.

The home sits at heart of the largest enclosed valley in the United States.

The land includes a 130,000-gallon pond, three high-capacity wells, and access to the Millard Branch Stream.

The land includes a 130,000-gallon pond, three high-capacity wells, and access to the Millard Branch Stream.

59926 Comstock Road in Cove, Oregon, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Mark Webster of Hilltop Commercial Real Estate. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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