The Knott’s Berry Farm Family’s Oregon Ranch Is on the Market for $4.5M

Footprint: 4,400 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 36.95 Acres

From the Agent: "This picturesque 36.95-acre ranch is nestled at the base of Oregon’s majestic Blue Mountains. Meticulously maintained, the property features expansive open pastures, gently rolling terrain, and natural attributes ideal for grazing and cattle ranching. Whether you’re continuing a proud tradition or building your own, this ranch offers the core elements of long-term success: reliable water, productive land, a respected legacy, and a track record of proven performance. The scenic Millard Branch Stream adds to the charm and natural resources of the land."