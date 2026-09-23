The Dining Room Is Also a Bedroom—and an Office—at This Renovated Athens Flat

From the Architect: "The renovation on this 1970s apartment in Kifisia, Greece, began with subtraction. All internal partitions were removed to reveal the apartment’s spatial potential and expose the existing structure. The project questions the conventional role of room-making in domestic space. Instead of rebuilding walls, the apartment is conceived as a continuous interior where light and movement flow without interruption. What remains is the apartment’s essential form, organized by a series of joinery elements that define use without enclosing space. At the center of the plan, the kitchen becomes the main social device. Treated less as a room and more as an inhabited object, it forms a solid volume that gathers cooking, working, and meeting around it. The island anchors the space, inviting people to move around it and use it from all sides. It supports daily rituals without prescribing them, encouraging a more open and informal way of living. Around it, living and dining areas unfold through gentle transitions instead of separate rooms.

"This continuity flows into the main bedroom, which feels like a natural extension of the living area, not a self-contained room. The vanity extends beyond the bathroom enclosure, wardrobes act as layered filters, and privacy becomes adaptable, negotiated through occupation and use rather than predetermined by walls. At the opposite end of the apartment, the idea of a second bedroom is replaced by a flexible joinery system. A fold-down bed, integrated desk, and sliding panels allow the space to shift between sleeping, working, and storing. It functions less like a room and more like an adaptable domestic device. Materials are kept simple, with a monochromatic palette that keeps the interior quiet and allows the original structure to remain present. Slim-frame windows bring maximum light into the interiors, reinforcing the sense of continuity between spaces. The project rethinks the domestic interior as a system of spatial relationships, not a collection of rooms. Boundaries remain fluid, privacy is adjustable, and the organization of everyday life emerges through occupation."