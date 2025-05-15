SubscribeSign In
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand

The exceptionally airy two-bed plan doubles as a play structure with raised platforms and beams to hang from.
Project Details:

Location: Chonburi, Thailand

Architect: Imaginary Objects / @imaginaryobjects.co

Footprint: 450 square feet

Builder: Wood Design Furniture

Structural Engineer: Basic Design

Lighting Design: Light Up Total Solution

Photographer: Jinnawat Borihankijanan / @jinn.bor

From the Architect: "Nestled in a vast field in Chonburi, Thailand, Kid Cabin is a retreat designed for the kids of our clients, who stay in an RV nearby. Inspired by the spirit of a tree house, the cabin embraces simplicity, nature, and play. The lightweight teak structure, influenced by traditional Thai houses, consists of two compact bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and an open-air deck that serves as a communal living space, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors.

"Designed to foster a close connection with nature, the bedroom windows can fully open, allowing the interior to merge with the landscape. A dining and workshop table, cantilevering from the deck, extends toward the fields, reinforcing this immersion. The scale of the steps, ladder, and bathroom door is thoughtfully tailored to the children’s proportions. A large sink in the common area provides a space for the children to wash their collected treasures from the outdoors or engage in art and experiments. Kid Cabin seeks to be more than a shelter—it is an invitation to reconnect with nature and find joy in being outside."

The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 1 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 2 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 3 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 4 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 5 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 6 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 7 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 8 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 9 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 10 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 11 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 12 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 13 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 14 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 15 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 16 of 17 -
The Kids Have Free Rein at This Jungle Gym of a Home in Thailand - Photo 17 of 17 -
