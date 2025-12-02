Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel
Location: 709 Kessler Woods Trail, Dallas, Texas
Price: $1,395,000
Year Built: 2007
Architect: Russell Buchanan
Footprint: 2,453 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 Acres
From the Agent: "Kessler Woods is a gated enclave of only 30 homesites graced with a creek and community pocket parks. Each home is unique, and architect designed. The first-floor interiors are wrapped in stained pine, which gives the home a warm and inviting feeling. There are two living areas on the first floor, one with a fireplace and the second with a large kitchen/living space that opens through a wall of glass to the pool terrace. There are three bedrooms, all on the second floor. All of the bedrooms have beautifully designed built-in cabinetry and closets. Recently refinished bamboo floors are in the entry, stairwell, and throughout the second floor. There is a rear-entry, two-car carport with an attached storage room with a fan that has been waterproofed. This is one-of-a-kind design by a master architect that has been well maintained and updated by the current owners."
709 Kessler Woods Trail in Dallas, Texas, is currently listed for $1,395,000 by David Griffin of David Griffin & Company.
