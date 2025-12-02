SubscribeSign In
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten SteelView 15 Photos

Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel

Designed by architect Russell Buchanan, the contemporary residence is made of concrete, wood, and metal—and its entry crosses over a pool.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 709 Kessler Woods Trail, Dallas, Texas

Price: $1,395,000

Year Built: 2007

Architect: Russell Buchanan

Footprint: 2,453 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "Kessler Woods is a gated enclave of only 30 homesites graced with a creek and community pocket parks. Each home is unique, and architect designed. The first-floor interiors are wrapped in stained pine, which gives the home a warm and inviting feeling. There are two living areas on the first floor, one with a fireplace and the second with a large kitchen/living space that opens through a wall of glass to the pool terrace. There are three bedrooms, all on the second floor. All of the bedrooms have beautifully designed built-in cabinetry and closets. Recently refinished bamboo floors are in the entry, stairwell, and throughout the second floor. There is a rear-entry, two-car carport with an attached storage room with a fan that has been waterproofed. This is one-of-a-kind design by a master architect that has been well maintained and updated by the current owners."

A bridge leads to the home’s entry.

A bridge leads to the home’s entry.

Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 2 of 14 -
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 3 of 14 -
The first-level flooring is brush-finished concrete.&nbsp;

The first-level flooring is brush-finished concrete. 

Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 5 of 14 -
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 6 of 14 -
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 7 of 14 -
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 8 of 14 -
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 9 of 14 -
Updated last year, the primary bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, and two vanities.&nbsp;

Updated last year, the primary bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, and two vanities. 

Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 11 of 14 -
Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 12 of 14 -
The home’s exterior is clad in weathering Cor-Ten steel.

The home’s exterior is clad in weathering Cor-Ten steel.

Cross the Bridge to Enter This $1.4M Dallas Home Wrapped in Cor-Ten Steel - Photo 14 of 14 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.