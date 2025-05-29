A Family’s Loft Inside a Former Chocolate Factory Takes a Candy-Colored Turn

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Dylan James / @dylanjamesphoto



From the Designer: "If Steampunk and Memphis had a lovechild, it might just be The Musk Stick Apartment—a bold, brilliantly offbeat warehouse conversion by Melbourne studio Design + Diplomacy (D+D). Located in the iconic MacRobertson chocolate factory in Fitzroy, the late-1800s industrial building had been partially converted into apartments during the 1990s. When D+D took it on, they saw an opportunity to celebrate the original bones of the building—its soaring 16-foot ceilings, red steel beams, timber framing, concrete floors and exposed brickwork—while radically improving flow, light, and livability. At the center of the renovation is what D+D call the Pink Cube—a striking, sugar-sweet intervention that houses both the bathroom and laundry. Playful and unapologetically bold, it anchors the open-plan space both visually and functionally. It also nods cheekily to the apartment’s namesake—the classic Australian musk stick lolly.

"One of the most complex challenges was relocating the kitchen and dining area without disturbing the heritage steel and concrete structure. D+D solved this by creating a raised platform, delineating zones within the open plan while cleverly concealing new plumbing and electrical infrastructure. The internal balcony, which was underutilized, was reabsorbed into the kitchen footprint to maximize functionality and natural light.