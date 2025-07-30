Two Writers Revamped This $4.3M Midcentury to Feel Like a Coffee Shop

Lot Size: 1.11 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked into the redwoods on a sunlit, street-to-street lot, this single-level retreat feels like a place you’ve always known. Reimagined by Cathie Hong Interiors with a warm, organic touch, 221 South Ridgewood Road captures the easy rhythm of life in Kent Woodlands. Natural materials, clean lines, and thoughtful craftsmanship unfold across 2,834± square feet, where sunlight filters through the trees, casting a soft, ever-changing glow inside. It’s a home designed for connection—to nature, to light, and to the simple joys of everyday life. Two distinct living areas bookend the heart of the home, creating spaces that feel open, connected, and grounded."