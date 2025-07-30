SubscribeSign In
Two Writers Revamped This $4.3M Midcentury to Feel Like a Coffee Shop

Surrounded by redwoods, the Northern California home serves up a saltwater pool, a pair of living rooms, and flexible live/work spaces.
Location: 221 South Ridgewood Road, Kentfield, California

Price: $4,295,000

Year Built: 1955

Renovation Date: 2024

Renovation Designer: Cathie Hong Interiors

Footprint: 2,834 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 1.11 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked into the redwoods on a sunlit, street-to-street lot, this single-level retreat feels like a place you’ve always known. Reimagined by Cathie Hong Interiors with a warm, organic touch, 221 South Ridgewood Road captures the easy rhythm of life in Kent Woodlands. Natural materials, clean lines, and thoughtful craftsmanship unfold across 2,834± square feet, where sunlight filters through the trees, casting a soft, ever-changing glow inside. It’s a home designed for connection—to nature, to light, and to the simple joys of everyday life. Two distinct living areas bookend the heart of the home, creating spaces that feel open, connected, and grounded."

A double-sided Venetian plaster fireplace links the home’s two living rooms. 

The home’s owners, a pair of writers, renovated it to feel like a cross between a coffee shop and a writers’ retreat.

The kitchen features oak cabinetry, birch drawers, and maple millwork.

The renovation introduced new skylights.

The backyard has a saltwater pool.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

