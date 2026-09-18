The Fight Over the Kennedy Center Continues—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

The Kennedy Center’s board voted to close the struggling venue for urgent repairs after part of its ceiling collapse. The vote came after a federal judge blocked President Trump, yet again, from adding his name to the building, prompting him to threaten to pull support for its renovation via Truth Social and berate Representative Joyce Beatty during a heated board meeting. (The Atlantic)

U.S. existing home sales fell for the third straight month in August as mortgage rates neared seven percent, and prices hit a record high for the month. More homes are lingering on the market, giving buyers who can still afford to shop a wider selection and a little more leverage when negotiating. (The Los Angeles Times)