Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M

From the Agent: " Nestled beside Karuizawa’s celebrated Wild Bird Forest, Roof/Birds is an exceptional private retreat where architecture, art, and nature exist in harmony. Designed by the world-renowned Kengo Kuma & Associates, the residence was conceived as a collection of roofs inspired by the flight of wild birds.

Set on a site of approximately 2,465 square meters, the property comprises a main residence and three separate guest buildings, creating a private village designed for gathering, hospitality, and the enjoyment of art. Deep eaves and generous terraces blur the boundary between architecture and the surrounding forest, while large openings frame the changing landscape of Karuizawa throughout the seasons.

The main residence offers a sophisticated living environment defined by warm timber, dramatic structural details, and a Japanese-style tatami space. Each of the three guest buildings provides an independent and private retreat for welcoming family and friends. One of the guest rooms also enjoys views toward the majestic Mount Asama.

The architecture itself is designed to become part of the landscape. Slender structural columns and expansive glass walls create a sense of transparency, allowing the buildings to appear almost suspended within the forest. The result is a rare living environment in which nature is not simply viewed from within the home but experienced as an integral part of everyday life. Kengo Kuma & Associates describes the project as a guesthouse for people who love art, designed to minimize its impact on the surrounding forest while creating the impression of a flock of roofs flying among the trees.