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Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10MView 15 Photos

Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M

Set in Karuizawa, the turnkey retreat includes four forest structures inspired by the form of avian flight.
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Location: Nagakura, Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture 389-0111, Japan

Price: $10,072,110

Year Built: 2016

Architect: Kengo Kuma & Associates

Construction: Sasazawa Construction Co., Ltd. / Sato Landscaping Co., Ltd.

Footprint: 2,583 square feet total (1 bed, 2 Japanese-style guest rooms)

  • Main house: 1 bath, 2 toilets, 1 sauna

  • Pavilion 1: 558 square feet (1 toilet, 1 shower) 

  • Pavilion 2: 520 square feet (1 toilet, 1 shower) 

  • Pavilion 3: 634 square feet (1 toilet, 1 shower)

Lot Size: 0.6 acres 

From the Agent: "Nestled beside Karuizawa’s celebrated Wild Bird Forest, Roof/Birds is an exceptional private retreat where architecture, art, and nature exist in harmony. Designed by the world-renowned Kengo Kuma & Associates, the residence was conceived as a collection of roofs inspired by the flight of wild birds.

Set on a site of approximately 2,465 square meters, the property comprises a main residence and three separate guest buildings, creating a private village designed for gathering, hospitality, and the enjoyment of art. Deep eaves and generous terraces blur the boundary between architecture and the surrounding forest, while large openings frame the changing landscape of Karuizawa throughout the seasons.

The main residence offers a sophisticated living environment defined by warm timber, dramatic structural details, and a Japanese-style tatami space. Each of the three guest buildings provides an independent and private retreat for welcoming family and friends. One of the guest rooms also enjoys views toward the majestic Mount Asama.

The architecture itself is designed to become part of the landscape. Slender structural columns and expansive glass walls create a sense of transparency, allowing the buildings to appear almost suspended within the forest. The result is a rare living environment in which nature is not simply viewed from within the home but experienced as an integral part of everyday life. Kengo Kuma & Associates describes the project as a guesthouse for people who love art, designed to minimize its impact on the surrounding forest while creating the impression of a flock of roofs flying among the trees.

Located in Nagakura, Karuizawa, the property enjoys the tranquility of one of Japan’s most renowned resort destinations while remaining conveniently accessible—approximately five minutes by car from Naka-Karuizawa Station and 13 minutes from Karuizawa Station. The surrounding area is known for its lush forests, seasonal beauty, and rich birdlife.

Roof/Birds is a rare opportunity to own an architectural work by one of Japan’s most internationally celebrated architects—a private sanctuary where the forests of Karuizawa, the beauty of Japanese design, and a life surrounded by art come together as one."

Designed by Kengo Kuma &amp; Associates and completed in 2016, the 0.6-acre property comprises a main residence and three detached guesthouses.

Designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates and completed in 2016, the 0.6-acre property comprises a main residence and three detached guesthouses.

The listing describes the property as a private village within the forest.&nbsp;

The listing describes the property as a private village within the forest. 

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Roof/Birds takes its name from its cluster of roofs, which the architects designed to evoke a flock of birds moving through the forest.

Roof/Birds takes its name from its cluster of roofs, which the architects designed to evoke a flock of birds moving through the forest.

Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M - Photo 4 of 14 -
The dining area opens directly onto a terrace.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The dining area opens directly onto a terrace.  

Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M - Photo 6 of 14 -
The structures have reinforced concrete and steel framing, and galvanized-steel roofing.&nbsp;

The structures have reinforced concrete and steel framing, and galvanized-steel roofing. 

One of the guest buildings overlooks Mount Asama.&nbsp;

One of the guest buildings overlooks Mount Asama. 

Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M - Photo 9 of 14 -
According to the listing, the artworks, furniture, and fixtures currently inside the property are included in the sale.&nbsp;

According to the listing, the artworks, furniture, and fixtures currently inside the property are included in the sale. 

Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M - Photo 11 of 14 -
Beyond its primary bath, the main residence includes a sauna.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Beyond its primary bath, the main residence includes a sauna.  

Kengo Kuma’s Roof/Birds Compound Lands on the Market in Japan for $10M - Photo 13 of 14 -
The property is approximately a 13-minute drive from Karuizawa Station and about five minutes from Naka-Karuizawa Station.&nbsp;

The property is approximately a 13-minute drive from Karuizawa Station and about five minutes from Naka-Karuizawa Station. 

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