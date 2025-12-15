SubscribeSign In
This $3M Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Home Comes With an Entire Grove of Avocado Trees

Listed for the first time, the Southern California property has organic curves, 360-degree views, and a lifetime supply of alligator pears.
Text by
Location: 10650 Old Castle Road, Valley Center, California

Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1991

Architect: Kendrick Bangs Kellogg

Footprint: 4,133 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 40 Acres

From the Agent: "This masterwork by San Diego architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg resides high atop its 40-acre Valley Center parcel, offering 360-degree views through expansive walls of glass. The handcrafted organic architecture and landscape meld together in an array of intimate spaces scaled for everyday living. Inspired to return to their agrarian roots, in 1972 the family purchased a 40-acre plot and planted avocado trees. Designed by the architect in 1984, the home of glass and wood with rock walls sourced from the surrounding property took six years to build. Nestled amongst the avocado grove, the home’s high perch lends itself to breathtaking views of the area through the floor-to-ceiling windows. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home captures some of Kellogg’s most inspired work, blurring the line between nature and home, architecture and sculpture."

The home is currently on the market for the first time in its history.

The residence is set in Valley Center, 40 miles north of downtown San Diego.

Kendrick Bangs Kellogg specified custom woodwork throughout the interiors.

Kellogg is known for his organic style of architecture, which can be seen in the home’s curvilinear shapes.

Multiple fireplaces can be found throughout the plan.

The original homeowners planted 900 avocado trees on the property when they bought it in 1972.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

