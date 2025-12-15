This $3M Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Home Comes With an Entire Grove of Avocado Trees
Location: 10650 Old Castle Road, Valley Center, California
Price: $2,995,000
Year Built: 1991
Architect: Kendrick Bangs Kellogg
Footprint: 4,133 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 40 Acres
From the Agent: "This masterwork by San Diego architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg resides high atop its 40-acre Valley Center parcel, offering 360-degree views through expansive walls of glass. The handcrafted organic architecture and landscape meld together in an array of intimate spaces scaled for everyday living. Inspired to return to their agrarian roots, in 1972 the family purchased a 40-acre plot and planted avocado trees. Designed by the architect in 1984, the home of glass and wood with rock walls sourced from the surrounding property took six years to build. Nestled amongst the avocado grove, the home’s high perch lends itself to breathtaking views of the area through the floor-to-ceiling windows. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home captures some of Kellogg’s most inspired work, blurring the line between nature and home, architecture and sculpture."
10650 Old Castle Road in Valley Center, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Agents of Architecture.
