Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Reimagined This $4.5M San Diego Home for a Pair of Artists
Location: 353 Glenmont, Solana Beach, California
Price: $4,750,000
Year Built: 1960
Renovation Year: 1969
Renovation Architect: Kendrick Bangs Kellogg
Footprint: 3,927 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2 Baths)
From the Agent: "Solana Beach artists Wayne and Barbara Chapman commissioned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg to reimagine their modest 1960s home and its surroundings. In a manner characteristic of Kellogg’s collaborations with his clients, the architect provided the vision while the clients took an active role in bringing it to life—managing construction and often working hands-on at the site. What began as a modest structure evolved into a dynamic, multilevel residence of light and volume, expanding into a series of bright, open living spaces, including a ceramics studio. Kellogg’s unmistakable design language—most notably his sculptural fireplaces and fluid, nature-inspired forms—unfolds throughout the home, revealing itself in moments both subtle and dramatic, from the street-facing approach to the intimate interior details. Arrival is an experience in itself. Visitors are guided through serene, Japanese-inspired gardens—lush, textural, and intentionally tranquil—before passing through hand-carved doors into a 3,900-square-foot trilevel composition of wood and glass."
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353 Glenmont, Solana Beach, California, is currently listed for $4,750,000 by Keith York at Agents of Architecture and Tasha Holladay at Swell Property.
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