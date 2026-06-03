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Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Reimagined This $4.5M San Diego Home for a Pair of ArtistsView 15 Photos

Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Reimagined This $4.5M San Diego Home for a Pair of Artists

Behind its lush exterior, the revamped midcentury tract house features hand-carved doors, a Japanese-inspired garden, and ocean views.
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Location: 353 Glenmont, Solana Beach, California

Price: $4,750,000

Year Built: 1960

Renovation Year: 1969 

Renovation Architect: Kendrick Bangs Kellogg

Footprint: 3,927 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2 Baths)

From the Agent: "Solana Beach artists Wayne and Barbara Chapman commissioned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg to reimagine their modest 1960s home and its surroundings. In a manner characteristic of Kellogg’s collaborations with his clients, the architect provided the vision while the clients took an active role in bringing it to life—managing construction and often working hands-on at the site. What began as a modest structure evolved into a dynamic, multilevel residence of light and volume, expanding into a series of bright, open living spaces, including a ceramics studio. Kellogg’s unmistakable design language—most notably his sculptural fireplaces and fluid, nature-inspired forms—unfolds throughout the home, revealing itself in moments both subtle and dramatic, from the street-facing approach to the intimate interior details. Arrival is an experience in itself. Visitors are guided through serene, Japanese-inspired gardens—lush, textural, and intentionally tranquil—before passing through hand-carved doors into a 3,900-square-foot trilevel composition of wood and glass."

This is the first time this Solana Beach midcentury renovation designed by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg has been listed for sale.

This is the first time this Solana Beach midcentury renovation designed by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg has been listed for sale.

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Several unique fireplaces bear the hallmark of Kellogg’s design.&nbsp;

Several unique fireplaces bear the hallmark of Kellogg’s design. 

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The owners collaborated with Kellogg and oversaw the construction process.

The owners collaborated with Kellogg and oversaw the construction process.

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The owners purchased the residence, which was originally a tract home, for $10,900 in 1960, before hiring Kellogg to renovate it in 1969.

The owners purchased the residence, which was originally a tract home, for $10,900 in 1960, before hiring Kellogg to renovate it in 1969.

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Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Reimagined This $4.5M San Diego Home for a Pair of Artists - Photo 10 of 15 -
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There are several hand-carved doors throughout the home.

There are several hand-carved doors throughout the home.

The residence is composed primarily of wood and glass.&nbsp;

The residence is composed primarily of wood and glass. 

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353 Glenmont, Solana Beach, California, is currently listed for $4,750,000 by Keith York at Agents of Architecture and Tasha Holladay at Swell Property.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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