Keeping It Easy

Moving to New Orleans on your third date sounds like romantic comedy material, but for designer, author, and artist Dabito, it became the foundation for creating his dream home.

"I was living in NYC, my lease was up, and then I met this really amazing guy in Montauk for our first date," says Dabito. "We just clicked, kept in touch, and by our third date, I figured, Why not try New Orleans?" What began as an impulsive romantic decision evolved into the designer’s first ground-up construction project—a 2,400-square-foot, two-story home with a pool and cabana in a historic neighborhood—with his now-husband, Ryan.

The challenge? Creating a space that honors the city’s architectural heritage while remaining comfortable in a notoriously unforgiving climate. Summers bring "superhot, humid, sticky, and heavy" conditions, according to Dabito, so climate control wasn’t an afterthought—it became integral to the look and feel of the space. The Trane XV18 variable-speed heat pump keeps the entire home comfortable regardless. "We started by mapping out the function and flow of a space," he says. "A lot of that initial planning is making sure things like Trane condensers, vents, outlets, and switches are in the right—or hidden—spots."

The material palette otherwise reflects the city’s eclectic spirit: herringbone oak floors from Stuga, vibrant zellige tiles from Zia Tile, and playful wallpaper from Backdrop. Throughout the home, elliptical arches characteristic of local architecture create visual continuity. The result is a home where comfort enhances rather than competes with design. Dabito’s favorite space—the living room, complete with ceiling-mounted speakers for karaoke nights—benefits from consistent temperatures and the option to control the temperature from anywhere with the Trane Home app, even during the most enthusiastic renditions.