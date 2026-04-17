For $4M, You Can Buy a Three-Building Hilltop Compound in L.A.
Location: 850 Rome Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $3,999,000
Year Built: 1941 and 1958
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designers and Architect: Andrew Bulbrook, Kathryn McCullough, and Linda Taalman
Landscape Designer: Terremoto
Footprint: 3,479 square feet (4 bedrooms, 7 baths)
Lot Size: 0.37 Acres
From the Agent: "Perched on a rare flat ridge at the very top of Los Angeles’s Mount Washington neighborhood, this newly completed creative compound reimagines a historic hillside property into a series of interconnected living and working spaces. The site originally held two homes: a 1940s barn-style farmhouse and a 1960s midcentury-modern residence, which were fully rebuilt and expanded into a compound with four bedrooms, four kitchens, seven bathrooms, a pool, and a new ADU tower. A kitchen addition was made to the midcentury-modern home, a JADU was added to the original farmhouse, and the new ADU was constructed from the ground up."
850 Rome Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,999,000 by Claire O’Connor, Sam O’Connor, and Katelyn Daniels of O’Connor Estates.
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TopicsReal Estate
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