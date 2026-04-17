For $4M, You Can Buy a Three-Building Hilltop Compound in L.A.

Footprint: 3,479 square feet (4 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched on a rare flat ridge at the very top of Los Angeles’s Mount Washington neighborhood, this newly completed creative compound reimagines a historic hillside property into a series of interconnected living and working spaces. The site originally held two homes: a 1940s barn-style farmhouse and a 1960s midcentury-modern residence, which were fully rebuilt and expanded into a compound with four bedrooms, four kitchens, seven bathrooms, a pool, and a new ADU tower. A kitchen addition was made to the midcentury-modern home, a JADU was added to the original farmhouse, and the new ADU was constructed from the ground up."