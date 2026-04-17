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For $4M, You Can Buy a Three-Building Hilltop Compound in L.A.View 17 Photos

For $4M, You Can Buy a Three-Building Hilltop Compound in L.A.

Designer Kathryn McCullough and musician Andrew Bulbrook revamped the Mount Washington property, which includes a 1940s farmhouse, a midcentury home, and a two-level ADU.
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Location: 850 Rome Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,999,000

Year Built: 1941 and 1958

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designers and Architect: Andrew Bulbrook, Kathryn McCullough, and Linda Taalman

Landscape Designer: Terremoto

Footprint: 3,479 square feet (4 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched on a rare flat ridge at the very top of Los Angeles’s Mount Washington neighborhood, this newly completed creative compound reimagines a historic hillside property into a series of interconnected living and working spaces. The site originally held two homes: a 1940s barn-style farmhouse and a 1960s midcentury-modern residence, which were fully rebuilt and expanded into a compound with four bedrooms, four kitchens, seven bathrooms, a pool, and a new ADU tower. A kitchen addition was made to the midcentury-modern home, a JADU was added to the original farmhouse, and the new ADU was constructed from the ground up."

Designer Kathryn McCullough and musician Andrew Bulbrook renovated the property over the course of five years.

Designer Kathryn McCullough and musician Andrew Bulbrook renovated the property over the course of five years.

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The agent notes that the furnishings were "chosen to complement the architecture while keeping the spaces comfortable and inviting."

The agent notes that the furnishings were "chosen to complement the architecture while keeping the spaces comfortable and inviting."

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The material palette includes Douglas fir, brick, stone, and repurposed concrete.&nbsp;

The material palette includes Douglas fir, brick, stone, and repurposed concrete. 

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For $4M, You Can Buy a Three-Building Hilltop Compound in L.A. - Photo 10 of 16 -
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In an effort to preserve the property’s look and feel, the owners repurposed much&nbsp;of the concrete from the original site.

In an effort to preserve the property’s look and feel, the owners repurposed much of the concrete from the original site.

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The structures are connected by a central courtyard that serves as the heart of the compound.

The structures are connected by a central courtyard that serves as the heart of the compound.

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850 Rome Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,999,000 by Claire O’Connor, Sam O’Connor, and Katelyn Daniels of O’Connor Estates.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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