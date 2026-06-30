A Bright Red Staircase Is Just One Eye-Popping Element in This New Build in Belgium

"I would never paint a wall white in a house," says Karina Soors. "It’s missing something. It’s like a blank canvas; you have to fill it in." With that approach in mind, the color-happy set designer and founder of creative agency Studio Woot Woot collaborated with Denc-Studio architect Bruno Van de Calseyde to build her multihued house on the outskirts of Ghent, Belgium. Designing the home for herself after a divorce, she realized it was the first time she could make all of the color calls, rather than compromising every time with a partner. As it stands, her home’s palette is a controlled cacophony of different shades.