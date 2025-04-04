Can the Malibu Mansion Kanye Ruined Be Saved? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
In the news: An Icelandic wheelchair ramp project sets a new precedent for accessibility, Rocket Co.’s buying spree to control the housing market, L.A.’s newest plan to turn offices into housing, and more.
- In 2021, designer and wheelchair user Haraldur "Halli" Thorleifsson launched Ramp Up Iceland—an accessibility project that builds free wheelchair ramps—after a single step blocked him from entering a store. Four years and 1,756 ramps later, the project is expanding to Paris and Ukraine with Thorleifsson’s message to cities everywhere: "There’s no excuse, just do it." (Fast Company)
- Rocket Co. is dropping more than $9 billion to control every step of homebuying, from browsing on Redfin to getting a mortgage and servicing it through Mr. Cooper. Here’s how it could change how we buy homes, for better or worse. (Barron’s)
- The Tadao Ando beach house Kanye West bought for $57 million before bizarrely gutting it—he stripped windows, plumbing, and even a roof—recently went back on the market for $39 million. The Malibu property, which was mid-renovation when it listed, found another buyer earlier this week. They now face recovering it from the ashes of L.A.’s fires—and West’s dubious design choices. (Curbed)
Los Angeles recently approved Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0, an ambitious plan to tackle the housing crisis by turning vacant offices and underused buildings into residential spaces. (ArchDaily)
Dr. Lucy Jones warns that climate-fueled wildfires are now a greater threat to L.A. than earthquakes. With weak enforcement of building codes, the city is dangerously unprepared, she says. Here’s why she thinks residents shouldn’t rely on government action to prepare the next fire. (Dwell)
