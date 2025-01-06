(Almost) Everything Shifts in This 667-Square-Foot Spanish Apartment

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Barcelona, Spain

Photographer: Salva López / @salvaloopez From the Designer: "This small apartment has been designed according to the philosophy of Japanese houses. The apartment adopts a minimalist and simple approach by eliminating unnecessary elements to create an organized and tranquil space. "Integration with the natural environment has been achieved through a large window on the main facade. The use of the same continuous flooring both inside and out helps establish a connection and continuity between spaces. Another key point in the design of this residence is the flexibility of spaces, an essential characteristic of Japanese design. Folding doors between the primary bedroom and the living room, as well as a convertible dining table, provide multifunctionality to the common areas, allowing versatile adaptation to daily needs. The sofa is also designed to unfold, covering a significant portion of the living room as a large futon.